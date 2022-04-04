Hampstead Theatre Announces Full Cast and Creative Team For THE BREACH

Hampstead Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the UK premiere of Naomi Wallace's new play, The Breach. Directed by Sarah Frankcom, The Breach will run from 6 May until 4 June 2022.

Hindsight proves devastating in this absorbing drama which puts trust and loyalty on the line amongst a group of teenage friends. Featuring a wealth of emerging talent, the cast includes Charlie Beck (Masters Of The Air, Apple TV); Jasmine Blackborow (Shadow and Bone, Netflix); Alfie Jones (Teenage Dick, Donmar Warehouse; Richard III, RSC); Tom Lewis (Gentleman Jack, BBC); Douggie McMeekin (Bach & Sons, Bridge Theatre; Chernobyl, Sky); Stanley Morgan (The Sandman, Netflix) and Shannon Tarbet (Yous Two, Hampstead Theatre; Killing Eve, BBC).

Frankcom is joined by designer, Naomi Dawson; lighting director, Rick Fisher; sound designer, Tingying Dong; voice director, Michaela Kennen; movement director, Jennifer Jackson; casting director, Nadine Rennie CDG and assistant director, Tramaine Reindorf.

Naomi Wallace, playwright of The Breach, said:

"The Breach is my first in a trilogy of plays focused on different communities in my home state of Kentucky. It tells a story of love and survival amongst a specific set of youths in 1970s America, shining light on the political landscape designed to fail them and the American Dream intended to fool them. I am thrilled that the play is receiving its UK premiere at Hampstead Theatre, and I am excited to see what director Sarah Frankcom and the fantastic ensemble of young actors bring to The Breach".

Roxana Silbert, Artistic Director of Hampstead Theatre, said:

"Naomi Wallace is a fierce and remarkable writer. Her award-winning, politically-charged and provocative plays have been performed all over the world and I am honoured that we are staging the UK premiere of her latest play. I can't wait to welcome Naomi, Sarah Frankcom and the rest of this wonderful company to the theatre."

They won't even know we won this game. Only you and I will know that we Topped Their Love.

Love has no limits for the Diggs siblings: there's nothing that 17-year-old Jude won't do to keep her younger brother Acton safe. Growing up in the turbulence of 1970s America, Jude works nights and weekends to pay the bills, just so that they can stay together and with their mother. But when Acton's troublesome pals form a club in their basement, a foolish game threatens to upend Jude's plans, and derail their lives forever. How far will Jude go to protect her brother? And who will pay the eventual price of her doing so?

Naomi Wallace makes her Hampstead debut. A MacArthur Fellowship recipient and Obie Award winner, Wallace's previous credits include One Flea Spare (Bush Theatre), Slaughter City (Royal Shakespeare Company), Things of Dry Hours (Young Vic) and And I And Silence (Finborough Theatre). The Breach is Wallace's first in a trilogy of plays about different communities in Kentucky.

Sarah Frankcom directs her first Hampstead production. As Artistic Director of Manchester Royal Exchange, her work included West Side Story, Light Falls and Our Town, and, in collaboration with Maxine Peake for Manchester International Festival, The Nico Project and The Skriker.

The world premiere of The Fever Syndrome, Alexis Zegerman's thrilling portrait of a brilliantly dysfunctional family, is currently on Hampstead Theatre's Main Stage until 30 April. Directed by Roxana Silbert, Hampstead's Artistic Director, The Fever Syndrome features Lisa Dillon, Jake Fairbrother, Alexandra Gilbreath, Robert Lindsay, Sam Marks, Bo Poraj and Alex Waldmann. They are joined in the cast by Nancy Allsop and Charlotte Pourret Wythe.

Wolf Cub is currently in rehearsals ahead of its UK premiere at Hampstead Downstairs from 8 April until 7 May. Blending poetic beauty with brutal honesty, Wolf Cub is a visceral odyssey written and directed by Ché Walker. Clare Latham will perform in this one-person play.

Box Office: 020 7722 9301 (Mon - Sat 10.30am - 7pm) | hampsteadtheatre.com