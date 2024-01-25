Hackney Empire Reveals First Details of Creative Futures Endeavours for 2024

As Hackney Empire celebrates more than 120 years at the heart of the local community, Artistic Director Yamin Choudury, Learning & Participation Producer Fatima Sheekhuna, and the whole team have announced the first details of the theatre's Creative Futures endeavours for 2024.

Creative Futures are collaborating with poet Yomi Ṣode on First Five as part of the venue's Entry For All scheme. On Wednesday 17 January, Sode chatted to acclaimed film-maker, rapper and director Rapman, delving into what led him to being signed by Jay-Z and what inspired him on his journey to create Shiro's Story, Blue Story and the soon to be released Netflix series Supacell. Featuring live performances and special guest act Prinz, this was the year's first Entry For All event. Free books and merchandise were also provided by Lit in Colour for attendees on the night. The Lit in Colour campaign was launched by Penguin Random House and The Runnymede Trust in October 2020, with the aim to to ensure English Literature better reflects contemporary culture.

Designed to support young people from Hackney and wider London to access live performance and art and culture, tickets to Entry For All shows are completely free for anyone 25 and under, with tickets for people 25+ at a choose what you pay model, from a minimum of £3. Entry for All is made possible by Hackney Council's Hackney Community Fund. Further details of upcoming Entry For All events will be announced.

Alter Ego, East London's biggest talent showcase is back in 2024, on the Hackney Empire Stage on Saturday 16 February, directed by Artistic Director Yamin Choudury and hosted by BBC Introducing's Jess Iszatt. Auditions took place on Saturday 20 January with the aim to find London's most exciting emerging artists – singers, dancers, poets and rappers, aged 14 – 18 years old. 11 Finalists will go onto receive 1:1 mentoring from a team of industry professionals in the week leading up to the show, including Ivor Novello award winning composer Renell Shaw, and then perform on the Hackney Empire main stage with the other finalists, alongside headline music and dance acts. In 2024, there will be performances from M24, Boy Blue, plus more to be announced. Guest judges from the creative industries and a live audience vote will decide who takes the title of Alter Ego 2024.

This summer, the 2024 Artist Development Programme (ADP) show will once again see a company of over 45 young artists and creatives, aged 14 – 19 years old, mentored by industry professionals, create and present a piece of new, original musical theatre in ten days, culminating with a performance on the theatre's main stage. Further information on the show and audition process will be announced later in spring.

Since the first ADP was launched in 2002, Hackney Empire Creative Futures has used arts and creativity to break down barriers to accessing creative careers, build confidence and provide creative, professional and personal development for young people regardless of their background, education, income or experience.

Fatima Sheekhuna, Learning & Participation Producer said, “Creative Futures has had a brilliant year in the continued work of enabling young people to access arts and culture, and develop as future leaders and change makers. From the return of Alter Ego, a second year taking over the River Stage Festival and a continued offer of programmes, projects and free shows for young people, schools, and youth groups across the borough, it's been an exciting period as we return to delivering at a level reflective of a pre-pandemic time. Having started the year off with such an incredible offer and show in collaboration with Yomi Sode as part of our Entry for All scheme, we look forward to creating more innovative and interesting work and opportunities for young people in 2024.”

Creative Futures annually engages 4,000 young people aged 12 to 25-years-old. From its inception, Creative Futures set out to reframe culture by using art-forms that young people were already engaged in, including film, acting for stage and screen, popular music such as British Rap and R&B, spoken word and dance. The theatre's unique model of youth engagement has impacted on over 20,000 young lives in its 20-year history.

In total, Creative Futures provides an average of 20 hours of free youth programming each week across 45 weeks of the year. These include workshops and masterclasses alongside professionally produced training and performance programmes, and schools outreach all of which are provided free of charge to all participants.