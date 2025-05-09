HAMILTON in London Reveals New Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton has announced new casting for the show from Monday 16 June 2025 at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Hamilton is currently booking to 28 March 2026.

Bente Mulan will join the company as Eliza Hamilton, with Jonathan Andrew Hume as George Washington, Yeukayi Ushe as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Jasmine Jia Yung Shen as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.

Joining the ensemble will be Yuki Abe, Zera Aitken, Joshua Clemetson, Luca Dinardo, Olivia Kate Holding, Sergi Ibanez, Lily Laight, Aidan Nightingale, Tim Nutt, Joshian Angelo Omaña, Kiran Patel, Liam Raven, Aharon Rayner, Daisy Ward and Natasha Wilde.

Continuing in the show will be Alex Sawyer as Alexander Hamilton, Jay Perry as Aaron Burr, Emily-Mae as Angelica Schuyler, Jordan Castle as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jordan Benjamin as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Daniel Boys as King George III. At certain performances, the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Adam J. Bernard. Continuing in the company will be Richard Appiah-Sarpong, TURRELL BARRETT-WALLACE, Roxanne Couch, Nicola Espallardo, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Ella Kora and Paulo Teixeira.

Hamilton has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

