HAIRSPRAY Cancels Today's Matinee Due to Suspected Case of COVID-19 Among Production Team

Today's matinee performance of Hairspray has been cancelled, due to a suspected case of COVID-19 within the show's production team. The announcement was made on the production's official Twitter account earlier today.

Ticketholders who booked directly with the London Coliseum are asked to contact the theatre's Box Office team who will be able to issue you with a gift voucher to book yourself into another performance of your choice.

Full refunds will also be offered to all customers who are unable to move their tickets to an alternative performance. If you booked via a ticket agent or third party, they will contact you regarding refunds or alternative dates.

Hairspray is now playing at the London Coliseum, running 21 June through 29 September 2021.

In the revival, Olivier Award-winner Michael Ball makes his return to the role of Edna Turnblad opposite one of the UK's greatest comedians, Paul Merton, who makes his West End musical debut as Edna's husband, Wilbur.

Lizzie Bea stars in the iconic role of Tracy Turnblad. Lizzie recently performed in the UK Tour of Kinky Boots and has just returned from Atlanta, performing in the world premiere production of Becoming Nancy (Alliance Theatre).

Acclaimed West End star Marisha Wallace portrays Motormouth. Marisha won rave reviews when she took over from Amber Riley in the smash hit Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre), and also starred in the original West End cast of Waitress (Adelphi Theatre).

The full company includes Michael Ball, Les Dennis, Lizzie Bea, Jonny Amies, Marisha Wallace, Rita Simons, Georgia Anderson, Kimani Arthur, Dermot Canavan, Lori Haley Fox

Mari Mcginlay, Ashley Samuels, Michael Vinsen, Imogen Bailey, Rico Bakker, Pearce Barron, Jordan Benjamin, Joel Cooper, Luke George, Christopher Gopaul, Annie Guy, Sharlene Hector, Winny Herbert, Christopher Howell, Bradley Judge, Lily Laight, Madeleine Lawton, Holly Liburd, Will Luckett, Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, Mireia Mambo, Kody Mortimer, Robyn Rose, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Bradley Trevethan, Rachel Warrick-Clarke, Amy West, Natalie Woods.

Baltimore, 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and big dreams. Can she make it on the local TV dance show, win the heart of teen heartthrob Link Larkin and bring everyone together - whatever their colour, size or hairdo? Well if you want a change, you've really got to shake things up!

Learn more at https://www.hairspraythemusical.co.uk/.