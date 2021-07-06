HAIRSPRAY Cancels Performances Through 13 July After Member of Team Tests Positive For COVID-19

The West End production of Hairspray has cancelled performances through 13 July after a member of the production team tested positive for COVID-19.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the production cancelled its 4 July matinee after a case was suspected. The 9-day closure was announced after the case was confirmed.

Hairspray's next performance will be the matinee performance on Wednesday 14 July.

If you booked directly with the London Coliseum, please contact hairspray@eno.org for help with booking for an alternative performance. Full refunds will also be offered from the same address.

Read the full statement below:

Unfortunately, despite extremely robust measures being in place, a member within the Hairspray company has sadly tested positive for Covid-19. To ensure that we are adhering to the strictest of protocols, this means that all performances are cancelled up to and including Tuesday 13 July. Our next performance will be the matinee performance on Wednesday 14 July.

We want to reassure all of our audiences that due to the strict processes we have in place at the London Coliseum, this registered case will not have come into contact with anyone visiting the venue and we are confident that we have adhered to all the required health and safety requirements. The safety of our customers remains our number one priority.

Everyone at both the London Coliseum and in the Hairspray team are so sorry that this means these performances cannot go ahead. If you booked directly with the London Coliseum, please contact hairspray@eno.org so that they can help you to book for an alternative performance of your choice.

Alternatively, if you would like a full refund please let the team know to the same address. Full refunds will be offered to all customers who are unable to move their tickets to an alternative performance. If you booked via a ticket agent/3rd party they will contact you regarding refunds/alternative dates.

Hairspray is running at the London Coliseum through 29 September 2021.

In the revival, Olivier Award-winner Michael Ball makes his return to the role of Edna Turnblad opposite one of the UK's greatest comedians, Paul Merton, who makes his West End musical debut as Edna's husband, Wilbur.

Lizzie Bea stars in the iconic role of Tracy Turnblad. Lizzie recently performed in the UK Tour of Kinky Boots and has just returned from Atlanta, performing in the world premiere production of Becoming Nancy (Alliance Theatre).

Acclaimed West End star Marisha Wallace portrays Motormouth. Marisha won rave reviews when she took over from Amber Riley in the smash hit Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre), and also starred in the original West End cast of Waitress (Adelphi Theatre).

The full company includes Michael Ball, Les Dennis, Lizzie Bea, Jonny Amies, Marisha Wallace, Rita Simons, Georgia Anderson, Kimani Arthur, Dermot Canavan, Lori Haley Fox

Mari Mcginlay, Ashley Samuels, Michael Vinsen, Imogen Bailey, Rico Bakker, Pearce Barron, Jordan Benjamin, Joel Cooper, Luke George, Christopher Gopaul, Annie Guy, Sharlene Hector, Winny Herbert, Christopher Howell, Bradley Judge, Lily Laight, Madeleine Lawton, Holly Liburd, Will Luckett, Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, Mireia Mambo, Kody Mortimer, Robyn Rose, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Bradley Trevethan, Rachel Warrick-Clarke, Amy West, Natalie Woods.

Baltimore, 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and big dreams. Can she make it on the local TV dance show, win the heart of teen heartthrob Link Larkin and bring everyone together - whatever their colour, size or hairdo? Well if you want a change, you've really got to shake things up!

Learn more at https://www.hairspraythemusical.co.uk/.