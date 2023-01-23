Graham Norton Variety Show Lineup Announced For JUST FOR LAUGHS LONDON

Just For Laughs have announced the final line up for Graham Norton's Variety show as part of the inaugural Just For Laughs LONDON festival, which is taking place from 2nd - 5th March 2023 at The O2. Tickets are on sale now and available from www.jfllondon.com.

Comedians Katherine Ryan and Phil Wang will be joining the line up for The Graham Norton Variety Show at London's O2 arena. Award-winning comedian, writer, presenter and actress Katherine Ryan is currently dominating the television and live comedy scenes, both in the UK and abroad. Katherine starred in, wrote and executive produced her 6 x 30' sitcom, The Duchess, for Netflix Originals which was released globally in 2020 and leapt to the top of the Netflix chart. She has filmed two critically-acclaimed Netflix Global 60' stand-up specials - Glitter Room and In Trouble. Katherine has sold-out venues across the world with her unique shows and has been touring her sell-out new show Missus across the UK and Europe and Canada.

Phil Wang is one of the UK's most exciting stand-up comedians, who recently released his first Netflix special, Philly Philly Wang Wang, in 2021. He has appeared on countless shows including Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC), hosting Live at the Apollo (BBC2), Have I Got News For You (BBC1), QI (BBC2), Would I Lie to You? (BBC1), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (C4), Roast Battle (Comedy Central), Drunk History (Comedy Central), The Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice (C4) and appeared as a regular guest throughout series 7 of Taskmaster (DAVE). Previously, Phil recorded a fifteen-minute stand-up special for Netflix as part of The Comedy Lineup, one of only two non-US acts in the series. He also recently appeared in a recurring guest role in Amy Schumer's comedy-drama series Life & Beth (Hulu).

This is the first time in many years that Graham Norton will be taking to the stage to host a specially curated variety show with performances from some of the top comedy talent worldwide. Previously announced guests include some of the best-loved comedians in the UK including stand-up star Joe Lycett, American drag queen, comedian, actor, costume designer and winner of the sixth series of RuPaul's Drag Race, Bianca Del Rio, comedian and star of last year's Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One) Jayde Adams, winner of the fourth series of Drag Race UK, Danny Beard as well as British singer, songwriter and star of Eurovision 2022 Sam Ryder. All will take to the stage separately to perform their iconic sets - expect live music, top quality stand-up and comedy, some hilarious shenanigans and more. All part of a fun-filled evening not to be missed!

Taking place in various venues covering the full campus of The O2 - from club shows at indigo at The O2 to the installation of Fortuna, an intimate wood and mirror Spiegeltent as an additional performance space, as well as the world-famous arena - and featuring a mix of notable headliners, multi-comic shows, live podcast recordings, 'In Conversations' and more, Just for Laughs LONDON promises to deliver larger-than-life laughs as it unites today's funniest UK and international comedy stars.

The JFL London Festival Pass is the ultimate way to experience everything Just For Laughs London has to offer by giving you entry to 28 shows across all 4 days of the festival*! Enjoy a variety of great shows, discover new artists and really get your money's worth at the festival for the low price of £50 (or £30 if you purchase a ticket to one of the festival's shows at The O2 arena). There are a limited number of passes available so get one before they're gone at www.london.hahaha.com/festival-pass.