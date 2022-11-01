Giles Terera in OTHELLO Leads Our Top Ten Shows for November

From Giles Terera as Othello at The National Theatre, to Daniel Craig as James Bond at the Royal Albert Hall, November has some real theatrical treats in store. There's also the first of the festive offerings, with a new opera at the London Coliseum based on a classic Christmas film and a much-loved revival of a Dickens' classic at The Old Vic.

1. Othello, National Theatre

Clint Dyer directs an extraordinary new vision for one of Shakespeare's most enduring tragedies, marking the first time Othello is directed at the National by a person of colour. With a cast that includes Giles Terera (Death of England: Face to Face), Rosy McEwen (The Alienist) and Paul Hilton (The Inheritance), this version of the play looks set to set the Lyttleton stage alight.

Othello is at The National Theatre from 23 November - 21 January 2023. Book tickets here.

2. The Sex Party, Menier Chocolate Factory

The much-missed Menier Chocolate Factory reopens with a world première of play by Terry Johnson: The Sex Party. Four couples gather in a suburban London home for an evening of wine, cheese, and more intimate pleasures. Some are curious, some are more familiar, and one is rather unexpected. Thus a promising evening is poised to go beyond anyone's expectations...

The Sex Party is at the Menier Chocolate Factory from 4 November - 7 January. Book tickets here.

3. Best Of Enemies, Noël Coward Theatre

James Graham's critically-acclaimed play following the battle for the American Presidency between William F Buckley Jr., and Gore Vidal, transfers to the West End this November.

The mouth-watering cast includes Zachary Quinto (The Boys in the Band, Star Trek, Heroes) making his London stage debut playing left-wing icon Gore Vidal, with David Harewood (Homeland, Super Girl, Ten Percent) reprising his role as the right-wing figurehead William F. Buckley.

Best Of Enemies is at the Noël Coward Theatre 14 November - 18 February 2023. Book tickets here.

4. Peter Pan's Labyrinth, The Vaults

Billed as an 'alt-comedy mash-up where stardust meets fairy-dust', surrealist character comedy comrades Sleeping Trees, with The Vaults, invite you to join them in the depths of the labyrinth this winterr. Underneath Waterloo is transformed into a depraved and occasionally arousing underground world, brimming with characters from Peter Pan and Labyrinth, as well as that guy with hands for eyes from Pan's Labyrinth and the maze maestro David Bowie, in all of his forms.

Peter Pan's Labyrinth is at The Vaults until 7 January. Book tickets here.

5. Don't Shoot The Meistersinger, Studio at New Wimbledon Theatre

Running for just eleven performances and selected as part of New Wimbledon Theatre's Premieres Season of New Writing, Don't Shoot The Meistersinger, is Graham Warrener's brand-new comedy, set at Christmas in 1914. The trenches of Northern Europe are the location and saw the extraordinary Christmas Truce of 1914.

The play promises to go beyond the legendary football match to show the impact of war on both sides, with carol singing, football, enemies coming together as comrades-in-arms and some very explosive jam!

Don't Shoot The Meistersinger is at the Studio at New Wimbledon Theatre 3 - 12 November. Book tickets here.

6. Bond Concert Series, Royal Albert Hall

The films in concert are one of the great success of the Royal Albert Hall's programming. As part of their 60 Years of Bond series, the iconic venue is putting on three of the most recent Bond films, accompanied by a live orchestra and featuring the unforgettable music of composers John Barry, David Arnold and Thomas Newman.

Bond Concert Series is at the Royal Albert Hall: Casino Royale on 17 November, Skyfall on 18 November and Spectre on 19 - 20 November. Buy tickets here.

7. La Clique, Leicester Square Spiegeltent

A decade on from winning the Best Entertainment Olivier Award and fresh from a sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe, La Clique, the multi-award-winning, genre-defining, unmissable cabaret returns to the West End, for nine weeks only in London's Leicester Square.

With a brand-new cast for 2022, plus unmissable favourites, see incredible cabaret performances and astounding circus skills.

La Clique is at the Leicester Square Spiegeltent from 9 November - 7 January 2023. Buy tickets here.

8. A Christmas Carol, Old Vic Theatre

The 'C' word can be ignored no longer. Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus' big-hearted, smash hit production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic returns to The Old Vic, joyously adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne.

The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol features mince pies, music and much merriment. The unique staging immerses the audience in the uplifting story and is a must-see for the festive season.

A Christmas Carol is at the Old Vic Theatre 12 November - 7 January 2023. Buy tickets here.

9. Arms And The Man, Orange Tree Theatre

It is the end of an era as Paul Miller directs in his final production as Artistic Director of the Orange Tree. Bernard Shaw's romantic comedy Arms And The Man is set in the midst of a bloody central European war, when a chance moonlit encounter throws together an idealistic young woman and a Swiss mercenary with an unexpectedly realistic attitude to soldiering.

Arms And The Man is at the Orange Tree Theatre from 19 November - 14 January 2023. Buy tickets here.

10. It's A Wonderful Life, London Coliseum

Aletta Collins makes her ENO debut directing and choreographing Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer's operatic adaptation of the genre-defining Frank Capra film It's a Wonderful Life. Based on the 1946 movie, the show promises to transport you to the idyllic little town of Bedford Falls, where it's a white Christmas - though not everything is merry and bright.

Down-on-his-luck banker George Bailey (Frederick Ballentine) feels like life has passed him by, so when his guardian angel (Danielle De Niese) pays him a visit, George is shown what life in his beloved Bedford Falls would be like without him in it: maybe it'd be a little less wonderful after all.

It's A Wonderful Life is at the London Coliseum Book tickets here.