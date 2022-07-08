Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Get Tickets From Just £24 For BAD JEWS At The Arts Theatre

Joshua Harmon's comedy runs for 11 weeks only

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 8, 2022  
Bad Jews

Get tickets for just £24 for Bad Jews

Following sold-out runs, the original West End production of Joshua Harmon's comedy Bad Jews returns to the Arts Theatre in London for 11 weeks only!

Set over one night in a Manhattan apartment, a family's younger generation battles it out to decide who is the most deserving of a precious heirloom passed down from their beloved grandfather. Would it be the bossy, overbearing and fanatical Daphna, her wealthy cousin Liam, his non-Jewish girlfriend Melody, or Jonah, who would prefer not to get involved?

Booking from 8 July to 25 September at the Arts Theatre.



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

... (read more about this author)

Heidi Vaughan named as Tobacco Factory Theatres' new Artistic Director and CEO
July 5, 2022

Bristol’s Tobacco Factory Theatres have announced that Heidi Vaughan has been appointed as their new Artistic Director and Chief Executive, succeeding Mike Tweddle after six years in the role.
Save 38% on SECRET CINEMA PRESENTS DIRTY DANCING
July 5, 2022

Save 38% on Secret Cinema Presents Dirty Dancing
Show Of The Week: Exclusive Ticket Prices For MAGIC MIKE LIVE!
July 4, 2022

Get Exclusive Ticket Prices For MAGIC MIKE LIVE!
Review Roundup: RICHARD III, at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre
July 4, 2022

Directed by outgoing RSC Artistic Director Gregory Doran and starring Arthur Hughes, the new production of Shakespeare's Richard III has now opened at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-Upon-Avon. What did the critics think?
West End Theatres To Dim Lights in Honour of Peter Brook
July 4, 2022

London's West End theatres will dim their lights tonight in memory of British theatre and film director Peter Brook who has died aged 97.