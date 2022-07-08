Get Tickets From Just £24 For BAD JEWS At The Arts Theatre

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Get tickets for just £24 for Bad Jews

Following sold-out runs, the original West End production of Joshua Harmon's comedy Bad Jews returns to the Arts Theatre in London for 11 weeks only!

Set over one night in a Manhattan apartment, a family's younger generation battles it out to decide who is the most deserving of a precious heirloom passed down from their beloved grandfather. Would it be the bossy, overbearing and fanatical Daphna, her wealthy cousin Liam, his non-Jewish girlfriend Melody, or Jonah, who would prefer not to get involved?

Booking from 8 July to 25 September at the Arts Theatre.