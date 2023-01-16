Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Get Tickets For ASPECTS OF LOVE, Starring Michael Ball

See the return of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated musical from £30

Jan. 16, 2023  
'Nothing in the world will ever be the same'

34 years after having starred in the original West End production, Michael Ball returns to Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated musical Aspects of Love at the Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season, this time playing the role of George. Michael Ball said:

"Aspects of Love holds a very special place in my heart. I am absolutely delighted to revisit Andrew Lloyd Webber's glorious score in a re-imagined chamber production in the West End."

With lyrics by Don Black and Charles Hart, based on the novel by David Garnett and directed by Jonathan Kent, this heartbreaking story of passion, love, life and loss in post-war France and Italy, follows three generations of the Dillingham family spanning 17 years.

Alex falls in love with an actress Rose and as the pair embark on a passionate affair, the unexpected arrival of Uncle George changes all their lives and those around them forever as they discover how love - in its many forms - truly does change everything.

Aspects of Love runs at the Lyric Theatre from 12 May - 11 November




Aliya Al-Hassan


