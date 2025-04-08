GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Returns To The Old Vic This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Old Vic has announced the return of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning Girl from the North Country, following its world premiere at the theatre in 2017. In a strictly limited nine-week run, the production will play from 24 June to 23 August 2025, with a press performance on Wednesday 09 July.

Written and directed by Conor McPherson with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, Girl from the North Country features a company of 23 actors and musicians, with full cast and creative team to be announced.

Following its critically acclaimed and sell out world premiere run at The Old Vic, Girl from the North Country transferred to the West End in 2017. The musical opened on Broadway in 2020 and has since had multiple international productions, including in Canada and Australia, major tours across the US, UK and Ireland and a revival in the West End in 2019. This will mark the musical's return to where it all began.

Conor McPherson, Writer and Director of Girl from the North Country, said: ‘It's a humbling privilege to bring Girl from the North Country home to The Old Vic. People approach me all the time to say how much it meant to them first time round - and I can still barely account for how it all happened. All I know is, in these strange times, a unique and magical artist like Bob Dylan reminds us how much we all truly need each other. So I look forward to welcoming lots of new and familiar faces as we watch the sun come rising from that little Minnesota town one more time.'

Matthew Warchus, Artistic Director of The Old Vic, said: ‘What an honour to welcome Girl from the North Country back to The Old Vic, following its world premiere here on our stage eight years ago. It's no exaggeration to say this production has played a major role in redefining what musical theatre can be, delivering a form-bending story of love, loss and hope that has resonated far and wide. When I was first introduced to this project, it felt once-in-a-lifetime - the combination of Bob Dylan's songs and Conor McPherson's writing is truly extraordinary and completely unforgettable. I'm delighted to have Conor back directing his original landmark production; I know this will be very special for our audiences.'

Tickets will go on general sale on Monday 14 April at midday and on sale to Priority Members from midday today.

Following its world premiere in 2017, Girl from the North Country returns to The Old Vic for a strictly limited run.

It's 1934 and, with life on a knife edge, the community of Duluth are battling their way through the Great Depression. Amongst the dust and the hardship, a group of wayward travellers find each other — experiencing love, loss, life and everything in between, in a local guesthouse filled with music, hope and soul.

With a company of 23 actors and musicians, award-winning playwright Conor McPherson beautifully weaves the iconic songbook of Bob Dylan into this smash hit show.

Don't miss your final chance to see this multi-Tony and Olivier Award winner as it returns to where it all began, for nine weeks only.

Comments