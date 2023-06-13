GENTLEMEN By Matt Parvin Comes to the Arcola Theatre

Old fashioned toxic masculinity clashes with contemporary queer rights in the world premiere of Matt Parvin's taut new play. Gentlemen examines what happens when convention and institutionalised culture are called to account by new standards of what is acceptable.

Freshers' term. Greg has taken to university life like a duck to water. Kasper is struggling to fit in. Summoned to a mediation session with Kasper and the college welfare officer to discuss an accusation of plagiarism, Greg deftly argues his way out of trouble. But when the allegations evolve into something altogether more damaging, how long can Greg remain untouchable?

Initially set to open in March 2020, Gentlemen debuts post pandemic in October 2023.

Writer Matt Parvin says “'I'm delighted that my play Gentlemen will premiere at the Arcola with this incredible team. The intimate Studio 2 is the perfect place for this intense drama dealing with speech and consequences, which feels more timely by the day.”

Director Richard Speir says “I cannot wait to bring this production to Arcola Theatre's studio in October. Matt has written an exceptional piece and audiences can expect to feel like a fly on the wall to a powerful one-room drama.”

Matt Parvin's previous work for Arcola includes Alice in Wonderland. He also trained as part of the Arcola Theatre Writer's Programme. His other plays include The Noble Nine, Two Roads (VAULT Festival), Cousins (Soho Theatre), and Jam (Finborough Theatre). Jam was published by Oberon Books, and Matt received an Off West End Awards nomination for Most Promising Playwright.