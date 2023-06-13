GENTLEMEN By Matt Parvin Comes to the Arcola Theatre

Performances run 4 – 28 October 2023.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 2 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 3 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London
Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend Photo 4 Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend

GENTLEMEN By Matt Parvin Comes to the Arcola Theatre

GENTLEMEN By Matt Parvin Comes to the Arcola Theatre

Old fashioned toxic masculinity clashes with contemporary queer rights in the world premiere of Matt Parvin's taut new play. Gentlemen examines what happens when convention and institutionalised culture are called to account by new standards of what is acceptable.

Freshers' term. Greg has taken to university life like a duck to water. Kasper is struggling to fit in. Summoned to a mediation session with Kasper and the college welfare officer to discuss an accusation of plagiarism, Greg deftly argues his way out of trouble. But when the allegations evolve into something altogether more damaging, how long can Greg remain untouchable?

Initially set to open in March 2020, Gentlemen debuts post pandemic in October 2023.

Writer Matt Parvin says “'I'm delighted that my play Gentlemen will premiere at the Arcola with this incredible team. The intimate Studio 2 is the perfect place for this intense drama dealing with speech and consequences, which feels more timely by the day.”

Director Richard Speir says “I cannot wait to bring this production to Arcola Theatre's studio in October. Matt has written an exceptional piece and audiences can expect to feel like a fly on the wall to a powerful one-room drama.”

Matt Parvin's previous work for Arcola includes Alice in Wonderland. He also trained as part of the Arcola Theatre Writer's Programme. His other plays include The Noble Nine, Two Roads (VAULT Festival), Cousins (Soho Theatre), and Jam (Finborough Theatre). Jam was published by Oberon Books, and Matt received an Off West End Awards nomination for Most Promising Playwright.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
BONES Comes to the Park Theatre Next Month Photo
BONES Comes to the Park Theatre Next Month

Bones brings together the worlds of rugby and theatre to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health, toxic masculinity and gender stereotypes. Through the story of a rugby player on the brink of a professional career, but struggling in a way he can’t seem to fix, the show examines the toll pressure can take on mental health and questions why it isn’t treated with the same concern as a physical injury, when the effects can be just as serious.

2
SPUTNIK SWEETHEART, Max Wilkinsons UNION and More Set For Arcola Theatres Summer/Autumn 20 Photo
SPUTNIK SWEETHEART, Max Wilkinson's UNION and More Set For Arcola Theatre's Summer/Autumn 2023 Lineup

With their production of Sasha Hails’ Possession about to open at the company’s home base, Arcola Theatre, led by Artistic Director Mehmet Ergen and Executive Director Leyla Nazli, has announced their new season.

3
THE WHITE FACTORY Will Have World Premiere at Marylebone Theatre Photo
THE WHITE FACTORY Will Have World Premiere at Marylebone Theatre

The White Factory is a daring collaboration between author and playwright Dmitry Glukhovsky, one of Russia's most celebrated contemporary writers and Maxim Didenko, a visionary theatre director who has revolutionized the Russian theatrical landscape – both of whom are political exiles and vehemently outspoken critics of the war against Ukraine.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: BIRTHMARKED Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: BIRTHMARKED Q&A

Birthmarked is a semi-improvised-gig-theatre-musical based on my personal experience growing up and being disfellowshipped (shunned/ex-communicated) from the religion of Jehovah's Witnesses.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

Recommended For You