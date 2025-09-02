Further Cast Set For The Royal Shakespeare Company 's THE BFG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), Chichester Festival Theatre and the Roald Dahl Story Company, have announced further casting for The BFG.

Making her Royal Shakespeare Company debut in the role of The Queen is Helena Lymbery. She will be joined by Elsie Laslett, Ellemie Shivers and Martha Bailey Vine in the role of Sophie. Completing the announcement, Sophie's Best Friend from the orphanage, Kimberley, will be played by Maisy Lee, Charlotte Jones and Uma Patel.

They join the previously announced John Leader, who was confirmed to play the BFG earlier this month. John was last seen with the RSC in The Merry Wives of Windsor and The School for Scandal, both in 2024. His previous theatre credits include Wuthering Heights, Peter Pan and War Horse at The National Theatre, A Monster Calls at The Old Vic and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at the Bridge Theatre.

Commenting on the latest casting news, Director and Co-Artistic Director of the RSC. Daniel Evans said: “In Tom Wells' magical new stage adaptation of The BFG, there is no greater power than the power of friendship. Whether you're a little orphan like Sophie, a dream-catching, snozzcumber-munching giant like The BFG or the Queen of England, friendship can unlock something extraordinary in each of us, giving us the strength, imagination and courage to trust in our own power and change the world for the better.

Helena Lymbery's wit, warmth and infectious sense of humour make her the perfect choice for our Queen, who finds her closeted life of privilege turned upside down with the arrival of Sophie and The BFG.

Joining Helena are six, incredibly talented young actors who, together, will originate the roles of Sophie and her friend Kimberley.

After just two days of initial workshops, Elsie, Ellemie and Martha (our trio of Sophies), along with Charlotte, Maisy and Uma (our Kimberleys) are already proving to be powerful in the room! To welcome such a diverse range of age and experience to bring The BFG to life is an absolute thrill for me as a Director and I can't wait for rehearsals to get underway later this month.”

Helena Lymbery has enjoyed an extensive stage career, working alongside companies which include The National Theatre, Royal Court, Royal Exchange, Bush, Leeds Playhouse, Young Vic, English National Opera, Pentabus, Sonia Friedman Prods and Paines Plough.

During this time, she has enjoyed roles in major productions such as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End, where she portrayed Madam Hooch, Petunia Dursley, and Dolores Umbridge. More recently, Helena played Christabel in the world-premiere of David Hare's Grace Pervades, which opened at the Theatre Royal Bath earlier this year and originated the role of Dr Jakes in the hit National Theatre production of Ballet Shoes.

Further stage credits include: Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear; Treasure Island, This House, The Cat in the Hat, ...some trace of her, Women of Troy, Attempts on her Life, Iphigenia at Aulis, His Dark Materials, Wicked Yaar, Henry V (National Theatre), Richard III, Henry V, Measure For Measure (Globe), Britannicus, Watership Down, The Magic Carpet (Lyric, Hammersmith), Run Sister Run (Soho Theatre/Sheffield Theatres/Paines Plough), Dear Elizabeth (Gate Theatre), Queen Margaret (Royal Exchange Theatre), Pity, Rough Cuts, God Bless the Child, The Laws of War (Royal Court), Wolves Are Coming For You.

Helena's TV credits include Doctor Foster, playing the role of Mrs. Walters, Father Brown, Oliver Twist, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, The Bill, and Alastair McGowan's Big Impression. Helena also featured in the film adaptation of London Road; based on The National Theatre's highly acclaimed verbatim musical directed by Rufus Norris.

Based on Roald Dahl's beloved children's novel, this magical new stage adaptation by Tom Wells (The Kitchen Sink, Jumpers for Goalposts) will open at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon for a 10-week run over the festive season in 2025.

One night, a young orphan named Sophie is snatched by a giant and taken far away to Giant Country.

There she learns that human-eating giants are guzzling 'norphans' the world over. But she soon discovers that her new friend, the BFG, is different – he's a dream-catching, snozzcumber-munching gentle soul who refuses to eat humans.

While other giants terrorise the world, the BFG ignites Sophie's imagination, and they devise a daring plan to save children everywhere. In the end, the smallest human bean and the gentlest giant prove that a dream can change the world.

The BFG will play at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon from 25 November 2025 – 31 January 2026 with Press Night on Tuesday 9 December 2025.

The production will run at Chichester Festival Theatre from Monday 9 March – Saturday 11 April 2026 with tickets now on sale.

Joining Daniel and Tom on the creative team is Puppetry Designer and Director, Toby Olié; Set Designer, Vicki Mortimer; Costume Designer, Kinnetia Isidore; Lighting Designer, Zoe Spurr; Video Designer, Akhila Krishnan; Illusions, Chris Fisher; Composer, Oleta Haffner; Sound Designer, Carolyn Downing; Choreographer and Movement Director, Ira Mandela Siobhan; Puppetry Co-Designer, Daisy Beattie; and Senior Set Design Associate, Matt Hellyer