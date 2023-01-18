Fundraiser Set Up for Performer Adam Pearce, Following a Stroke

A fundraising campaign has been launched to raise money for performer Adam Pearce, who suffered a stroke after coming off stage in December.

Pearce had a bleed to the brain when he came off stage after performing in Mandela at the Young Vic last year, which led to a stroke.

He was left paralysed on his left side and has been in hospital ever since. He is currently in a specialist rehabilitation hospital where he receives an intensive programme of physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

The GoFundMe page reveals that the producers of the show have supported Pearce and his family since the event; offering accomodation close to the hospitals and paid him as if he has completed the run.

However, his current medical condition means that he could not be offered a new contract and is now financially vulnerable.

The campaign has been set up to help Pearce and his family with outgoings, including mortgage and bills and to support Adam's recovery. More than £33,000 has been raised so far.

The page states:

He is a proud member of Equity who has been an amazing support, contacting charities and bursaries on his behalf and trying to take the worry away from him, but realistically, his road to recovery will take many months meaning he will not be able to work.

Rest and patience are so important at this time of his recovery, but it is very hard to listen to that advice when you are a self-employed actor. When leaving the hospital he needs to regain his confidence and get 'life fit' being able to walk his son to school, do a big shop, drive the car and eventually walk to the station. The long-term goals will be catching a train, going to auditions, walking in London and then, eventually getting 'show fit', ready for rehearsals and doing 8 shows a week. It will all take time.

It also says:

Adam's goal is to get back up on stage so we want to be able to supplement any NHS care with special treatment for his voice/breathing/movement and to make sure he is stage ready.

Find details of the GoFundMe page here.

Photo Credit: Adam Pearce