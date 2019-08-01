Full Casting Announced For UK Concert Premiere Of DR ZHIVAGO, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker

Lambert Jackson Productions today announce full casting for Dr Zhivago - The UK Concert Première. Joining the previously announced Ramin Karimloo (Yurii Andreyevich Zhivago) and Celinde Schoenmaker (Lara Guishar) are Rhys Bailey (Young Yurii, Sasha), Maisey Bawden (Olya), Isabella Djuve-Wood (Young Lara), Emma De-Anne Edwards (Anna Gromeko), Darcy Jacobs (Young Tonia), Kelly Mathieson (Tonia Gromeko), Charlie McCullagh (Pasha Antipov, Strelnikov), Matthew Woodyatt (Viktor Komarovksy), and Trinity Laban Musical Theatre as the ensemble. The production takes place at Cadogan Hall, on Sunday 1 September, 2pm and 6.30pm.

Based on the Nobel Prize-winning novel by Boris Pasternak, prepare to be taken on an epic journey of heart-breaking romance, following the search for love during the final days of Czarist Russia. Raised as an aristocrat, Yurii Andreyevich Zhivago is a political idealist, physician, and poet whose life is tossed by the tides of history as he is torn between a life with his close childhood friend and wife, and the passionate and mysterious Lara Guishar. Zhivago, however, is not alone in his yearnings for Lara, and must compete with both revolutionaries and aristocracy alike to win the heart of the woman he cannot live without.

Written by Academy Award nominee Michael Weller (Ragtime), the show features music by two-time Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Lucy Simon, with lyrics by Tony Award nominee Michael Korie and Emmy Award nominee Amy Powers. This classic story opened on Broadway in 2015, and can now be experienced for the first time as a UK concert at Cadogan Hall.

Rhys Bailey plays Young Yurii, Sasha. He recently performed as a competition winner in Lambert Jackson Productions' Main Men of Musicals, and is currently attending Michael Xavier's MX Masterclass. This marks his professional debut.

Maisey Bawden plays Olya. Her theatre credits include An Officer and A Gentleman (UK tour), 35mm (The Other Palace), Honeymoon In Vegas (London Palladium), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Wilton's Music Hall), The Tempest (Stafford Gatehouse Theatre), 27 (The Cockpit), The Tempest (Shakespeare's Globe), King Charles III Royal Gala (Almeida Theatre) and Little Shop of Horrors (Theatre Clwyd). For television, her credits include You, Me and The Apocalypse, and The Sound of Music Live.

Isabella Djuve-Wood plays Young Lara. Her theatre credit includes The Secret Garden (Ambassador's Theatre), and Godspell (The Actor's Church).

Emma De-Anne Edwards plays Anna Gromeko. Her theatre credits include The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre, UK tour), Sunset Boulevard (UK tour), Gambler (Munchengladbach, Germany), Sweeny Todd (Bridewell Theatre, Royal Festival Hall), and Hair (Pavilion Theatre, Brighton).

Darcy Jacobs plays Young Tonia. Her theatre credits include The Ferryman (Gielgud Theatre), and Les Miserables (Queen's Theatre).

Ramin Karimloo plays Yurii Andreyevich Zhivago. His theatre credits include Chess (The Kennedy Centre), Anastasia (Broadhurst Theatre, Broadway), Murder Ballad (Arts Theatre), Les Miserables (Imperial Theatre, Broadway - for which he was nominated for the 2014 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical; Princess of Wales Theatre, Queens Theatre, Palace Theatre), The Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary (Royal Albert Hall), Love Never Dies (Adelphi Theatre - for which he was nominated for the 2011 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical), Les Miserables 25th Anniversary Concert (O2 Arena), The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre), and Miss Saigon (UK tour).

Kelly Mathieson plays Tonia Gromeko. Her theatre credits include The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre), and Sweeney Todd (Huddersfield Music Festival).

Charlie McCullagh plays Pasha. His theatre credits include Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens (Union Theatre), The Divide (Edinburgh Festival Theatre), and The Family Hoffman's Christmas Mystery Palace (The MAC Belfast).

Celinde Schoenmaker plays Lara Guishar. Her theatre credits include The Light in the Piazza (Royal Festival Hall, and forthcoming LA Opera), Barnum (Menier Chocolate Factory), The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre), Les Miserables (Queens Theatre). For film, her credits include Rocketman.

Matthew Woodyatt plays Victor Komarovsky. His theatre credits include The Light in the Piazza (Southbank Centre), The Assassination of Katie Hopkins (Theatr Clwyd), The Invisible Man (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch), Fiddler on the Roof (Chichester Festival Theatre), Moving Stories, Much Ado About Nothing, War Horse (National Theatre), One Man, Two Guvnors (West End, UK and international tour), Allegro, A Christmas Carol (Southwark Playhouse), The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (Sherman Cymru), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Arts Theatre), and Mack & Mabel (West End, UK tour and Watermill Theatre). For television, his credits include Grandpa in My Pocket, The Passion - It Has Begun, and Arrows of Desire; and for film, A Serial Killer's Guide to Life, and The Gospel of Us.

Jordan Murphy is currently Assistant Director on Matilda The Musical (Cambridge Theatre) and takes up the position of Resident Director & Children's Director on Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre) in September. Credits as Director include The Railway Children, South Pacific (Cadogan Hall), After You (Queen Mary 2 Theatre), Breaking Up Is Hard To Do (Upstairs At the Gate House), Living A Little (The Vaults), Honk! (National Youth Musical Theatre/ Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds/ Rose Theatre Kingston), Double Bubble (Theatre N16), Living A Little (The Wee Theatre), The Dreaming (Chain Theatre), Zombie Prom, Radium Girls (Stagedoor Manor) and Blind Bet (The Hen & Chickens Theatre). Credits as Assistant/ Associate Director include Side Show (Southwark Playhouse), Wonderland (UK tour), The Busker's Opera (Park Theatre), Sweet Charity, Spring Awakening (Curve Theatre), Eugenius (The London Palladium) and The Hired Man (St James Theatre).

