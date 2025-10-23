Full Cast and Tour Dates Set For Roald Dahl's THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE - THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full cast for the funny family musical based on Roald Dahl's THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE will play at Lowry, Salford this Christmas and on a 2026 UK tour, bringing this beloved story to audiences all around the country.

Chelsea Da Silva will play The Enormous Crocodile, with Precious Abimbola as Trunky the Elephant, Jordan Eskeisa as Humpy Rumpy the Hippopotamus, Ciara Hudson as Roly Poly Bird, Marienella Phillips as Muggle Wump the Monkey and René Francalanza as Swing.

THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL will play a Christmas season at Lowry, Salford from Wednesday 10 December 2025 until Sunday 4 January 2026 ahead of a UK tour opening at Theatre Royal Brighton on 27 March 2026. It will then tour to a further 15 venues including a newly announced return to London with a 4-week run at Lyric Hammersmith.

Previous hit seasons at Leeds Playhouse in 2023 and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in 2024 were met with critical and audience acclaim, and the production has already played at Windsor Theatre Royal this year and returned for a second run at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre this summer.

In the US, THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE is currently playing at Children's Theatre Company, Minneapolis (1 October - 23 November 2025) and will then play at Kirk Douglas Theatre, Los Angeles (5 December 2025 – 4 January 2026) followed by The Studebaker, Chicago (29 January – 21 February 2026).

The Enormous Crocodile is weaving his way through the jungle in search of delicious little fingers and squidgy podgy knees... Only the other jungle creatures can foil his secret plans and clever tricks, but they're going to have to find a large amount of courage to stop this greedy brute.

This mischievous musical based on Roald Dahl's snappy book has toe-tapping tunes by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, a rib-tickling book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics by Tom Brady. Developed and directed by Emily Lim, it features a menagerie of puppets by co-director and puppetry designer Toby Olié, with set and costume design by Fly Davis, puppetry co-designed and supervised by Daisy Beattie, casting by Annelie Powell CDG, choreography by Vicki Igbokwe-Ozoagu, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, and sound by Tom Gibbons. Associate directed by Tash Holway & Blythe Stewart and Associate Puppetry directed by Michael Jean-Marain.

Originally co-produced by Roald Dahl Story Company, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Leeds Playhouse. The Enormous Crocodile the Musical was developed by Roald Dahl Story Company, Emily Lim, Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, Suhayla El-Bushra and Tom Brady.

Tour Dates

Friday 27 – Sunday 29 March 2026

Theatre Royal Brighton

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

On Sale Now

Wednesday 1 – Sunday 12 April 2026

Rose Theatre, Kingston

Https://www.rosetheatre.org/

On Sale Now

Thursday 16 – Saturday 18 April 2026

Darlington Hippodrome

Www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

On Sale Now

Friday 1 May – Sunday 3 May 2026

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

On Sale Now

Thursday 7 – Sunday 10 May 2026

Lighthouse Poole

Https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Thursday 21 – Sunday 24 May 2026

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Thursday 28 – Saturday 30 May 2026

New Theatre, Cardiff

Https://trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-gb

On Sale Now

Thursday 4 – Sunday 7 June 2026

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Thursday 11 – Sunday 14 June 2026

The Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

Www.belgrade.co.uk

On Sale Now

Thursday 18 – Sunday 21 June 2026

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Www.grandtheatre.co.uk

On Sale 27 October

Thursday 25 – Sunday 28 June 2026

York Theatre Royal

Https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/

On Sale 22 November

Thursday 2 – Sunday 5 July 2026

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

Https://trch.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Thursday 9 – Sunday 12 July 2026

Bristol Old Vic

Https://bristololdvic.org.uk/

On Sale Now

Thursday 16 – Saturday 18 July 2026

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Friday 24 – Sunday 26 July 2026

King's Theatre, Glasgow

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

On Sale Now

Wednesday 29 July – Saturday 22 August 2026

Lyric Hammersmith

Https://lyric.co.uk/

On Sale Now