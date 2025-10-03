Full Cast and Creative Team Set For Workshop Production of SAPPHO at The Other Palace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast and creative team have been announced for SAPPHO: The Poetess at The Other Palace from 29 October - 1 November 2025. Joining Hayley Canham as Sappho will be Katy Ellis (The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button (Ambassadors Theatre)) as Annie; Joanna Hickman (Ragtime (Charing Cross Theatre)) as Mother; and Damien James (The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button (Ambassadors Theatre)) as Phaon.

Musical supervision & orchestration by Sam Young (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 (Donmar Warehouse); Ride (The Old Globe, Southwark Playhouse)), musical direction by Tom Knowles (Hamlet Hail To The Thief (RSC)), lighting design by Ali Hunter (Three Little Pigs (Unicorn Theatre); Last Rites, If You Fall (Bristol Old Vic, UK Tour)), sound design by Niamh Gaffney (Waiting For Godot (Theatre Royal Haymarket); The Producers (Menier Chocolate Factory)) for Autograph Sound, movement direction by Laura Braid (Associate Choreographer for Fiddler On The Roof (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Barbican Theatre)).

A video is released with interviews from Hayley Canham and Sam Young, from behind the scenes at last week’s music workshop:

SAPPHO: The Poetess is the untold story of Sappho — poetess, queer icon, and history’s first great songwriter. Torn from the woman she loves and forced into a marriage she never wanted, Sappho fights to reclaim her lost love, learning the heavy price the world demands of those who defy its rules. Celebrated in her own time but then silenced for centuries, she bursts from the fragments to sing again.

Guitar in hand and lyrics sharp as flames, Sappho returns – part oracle, part rock star — in a musical memoir illuminating the eternal struggle and triumph of women who dare to love, to dream, and to create in defiance of the world.