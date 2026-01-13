Full Cast and Creative Team Set For THE SECRET GARDEN - THE MUSICAL at York Theatre Royal

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

York Theatre Royal has announced the full cast and creative team for the revival of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Secret Garden - The Musical. The production, performed by a company of actor-musicians, has book and lyrics by Marsha Norman, music by Lucy Simon, and direction and design by Tony Award-winner John Doyle.

The cast is led by Catrin Mai Edwards (Martha), Joanna Hickman (Lily), Henry Jenkinson (Archibald), Elliot Mackenzie (Dickon), Ann Marcuson (Mrs Winthrop), Elizabeth Marsh (Mrs Medlock), André Refig (Neville), and Steve Simmonds (Ben), with Estella Evans and Poppy Jason sharing the role of Mary Lennox, and Cristian Buttaci and Dexter Pulling sharing the role of Colin. The ensemble is completed by Stephanie Cremona, Matthew James Hinchliffe, Lara Lewis, and Melinda Orengo.

Completing the creative team are Catherine Jayes (Musical Supervisor and Orchestrator), David L Arsenault (Co-Designer), Gabrielle Dalton (Costume Designer), Johanna Town (Lighting Designer), Tom Marshall (Sound Designer), and Ginny Schiller CDG (Casting Director).

The production opens at York Theatre Royal on 19 March, with previews from 17 March, and runs until 4 April 2026.

John Doyle said, “It’s such a privilege to bring the story of The Secret Garden back to its Yorkshire roots and to bring it to life on the York Theatre Royal stage with the support of this wonderful creative team. We have an immensely talented cast of actor-musicians on board and I can't wait to start rehearsals next month.”

Paul Crewes, CEO of York Theatre Royal added, “We are thrilled to be welcoming John Doyle, our former Artistic Director back to York Theatre Royal for this incredible production of The Secret Garden - The Musical. This will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the Spring season here at YTR and we are looking forward to York audiences experiencing this new take on such a beloved musical.”