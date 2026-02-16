Photos: In Rehearsals for THE SECRET GARDEN at York Theatre Royal

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

York Theatre Royal is presenting the revival of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Secret Garden - The Musical. The production, performed by a company of actor-musicians, has book and lyrics by Marsha Norman, music by Lucy Simon, and direction and design by Tony Award-winner John Doyle.

The cast is led by Catrin Mai Edwards (Martha), Joanna Hickman (Lily), Henry Jenkinson (Archibald), Elliot Mackenzie (Dickon), Anna Marcuson (Mrs Winthrop), Elizabeth Marsh (Mrs Medlock), André Refig (Neville), and Steve Simmonds (Ben), with Estella Evans and Poppy Jason sharing the role of Mary Lennox, and Cristian Buttaci and Dexter Pulling sharing the role of Colin. The ensemble is completed by Stephanie Cremona, Matthew James Hinchliffe, Lara Lewis, and Melinda Orengo.

Completing the creative team are Catherine Jayes (Musical Supervisor and Orchestrator),

David L Arsenault (Co-Designer), Gabrielle Dalton (Costume Designer), Johanna Town (Lighting Designer), Tom Marshall (Sound Designer), and Ginny Schiller CDG (Casting Director).

The production opens at York Theatre Royal on 19 March, with previews from 17 March, and runs until 4 April 2026.