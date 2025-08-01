Full Cast Set for THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME THE MUSICAL in Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ben Joyce, Zachary James, Christine Allado, Dex Lee and Adam Strong will lead an onstage company of over 50 in the UK professional premiere of The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Prince Edward Theatre.



The production will have three performances, 3pm and 7:30pm on Sunday 17 August 2025 and 6pm on 24 August 2025.



Ben Joyce

(Quasimodo) has previously starred as Beau in Shucked (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre); Marty McFly in Back to the Future The Musical (Adelphi Theatre), for which he was nominated for a 2023 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Takeover and his professional debut as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys (Trafalgar Theatre), for which he was nominated for a 2022 The Stage Debut Award for Best Performer in a Musical and Best West End Debut.



(Claude Frollo) has starred in the original Broadway casts of The Addams Family, South Pacific and Coram Boy. He made his West End debut as Hades in the 2024 cast of Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre. In 2020 he was named BroadwayWorld’s Vocalist of the Decade and in 2022 he won the Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording. His other credits include Jesus Christ Superstar (Hollywood Bowl), Spain, The Pirates of Penzance, The Most Happy Fella and Irma La Douce (Off-Broadway) as well as multiple new and traditional operas with prestigious companies across the world. His television credits include SNL, Succession, Law & Order: Organized Crime, The Blacklist and 30 Rock.



(Esmeralda) starred in the original West End casts of Hamilton as Peggy/Maria Reynolds at the Victoria Palace and The Prince of Egypt as Tzipporah at the Dominion Theatre which was also recorded for cinema release. Her other credits include: Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends (Gielgud Theatre), We Will Rock You (London Coliseum), In The Heights (Kings Cross Theatre), Here Lies Love (National Theatre) and Sweet Charity (Royal Exchange).



Dex Lee

(Captain Phoebus) is perhaps best known for playing the role of Bear Sylvester in BBC’s Doctors for five years. His theatre credits include: Bill Calhoun in Kiss Me, Kate (Sheffield Crucible); Curly McLain in Oklahoma! (Grange Park Opera); Know Moe in Five Guys Named Moe (Marble Arch Theatre); Jackie in The Wild Party (The Other Palace); Danny Zuko in Grease (Curve, Leicester); Benny in In The Heights (King’s Cross Theatre); Charlie Weems/ Victoria Price in The Scottsboro Boys (Garrick Theatre) directed by Susan Stroman. Currently, Dex is playing the role of Toulouse-Lautrec in the West End production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre.



(Clopin) has most recently starred as Frank-N-Furter in the UK and Ireland tour of The Rocky Horror Show. His other credits include: Disney’s Aladdin (UK & Ireland tour), Rock Of Ages (UK tour), We Will Rock You (20th Anniversary Tour), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (UK tour) and Jesus Christ Superstar (World Area Tour).



The role of Quasimodo will also be BSL interpreted on-stage by Oliver Hewing. Olivier is about to graduate from the Performers College and has performed as a dancer whilst training in City Rhythm, The Door and The Focus for MOVE IT, the world’s biggest dance event.



Completing the cast are Lois Mia Chapman (The Mad Ones: There Was An Afterparty, The Other Palace), Davide Fienauri (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, UK Tour), Caleb Lagayan (Miss Saigon, UK Tour), Emma Lloyd (Sunset Boulevard, West End & Broadway), Anna Marya Smith (Billy Elliot The Musical, Curve Leicester), Fanja Parent (The Wizard of Oz, West End), and Aaron Rahn (Aladdin, Norwich Theatre).



The production also features a 20 piece choir from the London Voices. The Hunchback of Notre Dame has music and lyrics from the 1996 animated film by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz and additional songs written for the musical by the two Oscar winners, a book by Peter Parnell and will be directed by Jonathan O’Boyle with musical direction by Olivier Award-winner Alan Williams. The concert will have choreography by Olivier Award nominee Mark Smith (The Little Big Things, Founder of Deaf Men Dancing), lighting design by Jamie Platt (Something Rotten in Concert), costume design by Alice McNicholas (Spring Awakening 15th Anniversary Reunion), sound design by Sound Quiet Time (Stereophonic, West End) casting direction by WhatsOnStage Award-winner Harry Blumenau (Why Am I So Single?), production management by Toby P Darvill for Production Solutions Group and creative signing consultation by Kevin Jewell.



The orchestra includes Jonathan Lee (leader; violin), Laura Melhuish (violin), Ciaran McCabe (violin), William Hillman (violin), Millie Ashton (violin), Rebecca Bill (violin), Rachel Robson (viola), Elaine Ambridge (viola), Nerys Richards (cello), Dave Hornberger (cello), Adam Higgs (double bass), Jack Reddick (Flute/Piccolo/Clarinet/ Soprano Saxophone), Hannah Lawrance (Alto Saxophone/Clarinet), Janey Miller (Oboe/Cor Anglais), Alice Lee (Baritone Saxophone/Bass Clarinet/Bassoon), Russell Bennett (Trumpet I/Piccolo Trumpet); Angela Whelan (Trumpet II/Flugelhorn); Chris Augustine (Trombone/Bass Trombone/Euphonium); Anna Douglass (French Horn); James Turner (Drum/Percussion); Alan Berry (Keyboard I) and Mark Etherington (Keyboard II).



This extraordinary production brings to life Victor Hugo’s timeless tale of love, power, and redemption, set against the majestic backdrop of Notre Dame Cathedral. With a story that still resonates today, this unique concert performance will captivate both longtime fans and newcomers alike. Prepare for an evening of soaring melodies, passionate performances, and the beauty of a timeless tale brought to life like never before!

Featuring a breathtaking symphonic score by legendary composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid) and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pocahontas). Prepare to be swept away by iconic songs like ‘Out There’, ‘God Help the Outcasts’, and ‘The Bells of Notre Dame’, all performed by a full orchestra, choir, and an all-star West End cast.



The Hunchback of Notre Dame first opened in Berlin in 1999, with a book by James Lapine, under the German name Der Glöckner von Notre Dame where it ran for over 1200 performances and was seen by 1.4-million people. In 2014, a new version premiered in San Diego with a new book by Peter Parnell and additional songs from Menken and Schwartz. This version has gone on to be produced by multiple US regional theatres and has had productions in Japan and Germany.

