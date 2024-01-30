Full Cast Set For the UK Tour of AN OFFICER AND A GENLTEMAN

The tour opens at The Alexandra, Birmingham, on 23 February 2024 booking through to 9 November 2024.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Full casting has been announced for the UK tour of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL, which opens at The Alexandra, Birmingham, on 23 February 2024 booking through to 9 November 2024.

 

Joining the previously announced Luke Baker as Zack Mayo, Georgia Lennon as Paula Pokrifiki, Jamal Crawford as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley, Paul French as Sid Worley and Sinead Long as Lynette Pomeroy in AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL are Melanie Masson (The X-Factor) as Esther Pokrifki, Tim Rogers (West Side Story, UK Tour) as Byron Mayo, Olivia Foster-Browne (Grease, West End) as Casey Seegar and Lucas Piquero (Sister Act, Frankfurt) as Eduardo Cortez with Chris Breistein (School of Rock, UK Tour) as Finman, Wendi Harriott (The Voice UK) as Aunt Bunny, James Wilkinson-Jones (South Pacific Sadler's Wells/UK Tour) as Troy and Danny Whelan (Miss Saigon, Sheffield Crucible) as Craig. The cast is completed by Julia Jones (MAMMA MIA! The Party, The O2), Etisyai Philip (Cluedo, UK Tour), Mia Harrison (Million Dollar Quartet, Norwegian Cruise Line), Lukin Simmonds (Annie, UK Tour), Will May (The Twelve Tenors, European Tour) and Ellie Grace Cousins (MAMMA MIA!, Novello Theatre).

 

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL is based on the award-winning 80s movie which starred Richard Gere. This timeless story of love, courage, and redemption will make your heart soar and leave you breathless, longing for more. Be part of the emotional journey of Zack Mayo, a fearless young officer candidate, and the captivating Paula Pokrifki, whose fiery spirit matches his own. Their encounters ignite a spark that transcends boundaries, awakening a passionate love that defies all odds.

 

With every note, every step, and every heartfelt ballad, immerse yourself in this romantic masterpiece. Set to a smash-hit soundtrack featuring the songs of Madonna, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, Blondie, and many more, the power of music will carry you through the highs and lows of their extraordinary love story, including the award-winning (Love Lift Us) Up Where We Belong. 

 

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL invites you into a world where dreams and destinies intertwine. Don't miss your chance to experience this captivating romance brought to life on stage.

 

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL has a book by Douglas Day Stewart & Sharleen Cooper Cohen and will be directed by Artistic Director of Curve, Nikolai Foster, with set & costume design by Michael Taylor, choreography by Joanna Goodwin, musical supervision and orchestration by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, wig, hair and make up design by Sam Cox, musical direction by Christopher Duffy, casting by Debbie O'Brien and associate direction by Michaela Powell. This Made at Curve production is produced by Jamie Wilson, Jack Maple, Gavin Kalin and Jason Haigh-Ellery in association with Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.

Tour Dates

23 February – 2 March          
 Birmingham Alexandra
www.atgtickets.com/birmingham           

5 – 9 March                             
Glasgow Kings Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

12 – 16 March                        
 Belfast Grand Opera House                                     
www.goh.co.uk                                                          

 

19 – 23 March                         
Llandudno Venue Cymru                                         
01492 872000
www.venuecymru.co.uk       

 

25 – 30 March                         
Bradford, Alhambra Theatre                                    
01274 432000
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk                                    

 

1 – 6 April                               
 London New Wimbledon Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon        

 

15 – 20 April                            
Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre
www.wmc.org.uk

 

23 – 27 April                            
Brighton Theatre Royal
www.atgtickets.com/brighton

 

30 April – 4 May                      
Manchester Opera House    
www.atgtickets.com/manchester

 

6 – 11 May                              
Stoke Regent Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre

 

13 – 18 May                            
Newcastle Theatre Royal                                          
0191 232 7010
www.theatreroyal.co.uk                                             

 

27 May – 1 June                     
Oxford New Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/oxford

 

4 – 8 June                               
York Grand Opera House
  www.atgtickets.com/york

 

17 – 22 June                          
 Sheffield Lyceum                                                     
0114 249 6000
 www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk                                     

                       

 

25 – 29 June                           
Southampton's Mayflower Theatre                         
02380 711811
www.mayflower.org.uk

 

2 – 6 July                                
Torquay Princess Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/torquay

 

8 – 13 July                              
Canterbury Marlowe                                                
01227 787787
  www.marlowetheatre.com

                                               

16 – 20 July                           
 Southend Cliffs Pavilion
www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

 

22 – 27 July                            
Liverpool Empire Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

 

29 July – 3 August                  
Nottingham Theatre Royal                                       
0115 989 5555              
 trch.co.uk

 

5 – 10 August                          
Woking New Victoria Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

 

12 – 17 August                       
 Leicester Curve                                                        
0116 242 3595
www.curveonline.co.uk

 

20 – 24 August                        
Truro Hall for Cornwall                                             
01872 262466
www.hallforcornwall.co.uk                                        

           

2 – 7 September                     
Bristol Hippodrome
www.atgtickets.com/bristol

 

10 – 14 September                
 Ipswich Regent Theatre
www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk                                       

 

17 – 21 September                 
Eastbourne Congress                                              
01323 412 000
www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

 

23 – 28 September                 
Wolverhampton Grand                                            
01902 429212
 www.grandtheatre.co.uk

 

1 – 5 October                          
Blackpool Opera House
www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

 

8 – 12 October                        
Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre                              
01224 641122
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com               

                                               

21 – 26 October                      
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre

 

28 October – 2 November      
Bromley Churchill Theatre                                        
0343 310 0020
www.churchilltheatre.co.uk                                       

 

4 – 9 November                    
  Hull New Theatre                                                      
01482 300 306
www.hulltheatres.co.uk




