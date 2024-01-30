Full Cast Set For the UK Tour of AN OFFICER AND A GENLTEMAN

The tour opens at The Alexandra, Birmingham, on 23 February 2024 booking through to 9 November 2024.
Full casting has been announced for the UK tour of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL, which opens at The Alexandra, Birmingham, on 23 February 2024 booking through to 9 November 2024.
Joining the previously announced Luke Baker as Zack Mayo, Georgia Lennon as Paula Pokrifiki, Jamal Crawford as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley, Paul French as Sid Worley and Sinead Long as Lynette Pomeroy in AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL are Melanie Masson (The X-Factor) as Esther Pokrifki, Tim Rogers (West Side Story, UK Tour) as Byron Mayo, Olivia Foster-Browne (Grease, West End) as Casey Seegar and Lucas Piquero (Sister Act, Frankfurt) as Eduardo Cortez with Chris Breistein (School of Rock, UK Tour) as Finman, Wendi Harriott (The Voice UK) as Aunt Bunny, James Wilkinson-Jones (South Pacific Sadler's Wells/UK Tour) as Troy and Danny Whelan (Miss Saigon, Sheffield Crucible) as Craig. The cast is completed by Julia Jones (MAMMA MIA! The Party, The O2), Etisyai Philip (Cluedo, UK Tour), Mia Harrison (Million Dollar Quartet, Norwegian Cruise Line), Lukin Simmonds (Annie, UK Tour), Will May (The Twelve Tenors, European Tour) and Ellie Grace Cousins (MAMMA MIA!, Novello Theatre).
AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL is based on the award-winning 80s movie which starred Richard Gere. This timeless story of love, courage, and redemption will make your heart soar and leave you breathless, longing for more. Be part of the emotional journey of Zack Mayo, a fearless young officer candidate, and the captivating Paula Pokrifki, whose fiery spirit matches his own. Their encounters ignite a spark that transcends boundaries, awakening a passionate love that defies all odds.
With every note, every step, and every heartfelt ballad, immerse yourself in this romantic masterpiece. Set to a smash-hit soundtrack featuring the songs of Madonna, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, Blondie, and many more, the power of music will carry you through the highs and lows of their extraordinary love story, including the award-winning (Love Lift Us) Up Where We Belong.
AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL invites you into a world where dreams and destinies intertwine. Don't miss your chance to experience this captivating romance brought to life on stage.
AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL has a book by Douglas Day Stewart & Sharleen Cooper Cohen and will be directed by Artistic Director of Curve, Nikolai Foster, with set & costume design by Michael Taylor, choreography by Joanna Goodwin, musical supervision and orchestration by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, wig, hair and make up design by Sam Cox, musical direction by Christopher Duffy, casting by Debbie O'Brien and associate direction by Michaela Powell. This Made at Curve production is produced by Jamie Wilson, Jack Maple, Gavin Kalin and Jason Haigh-Ellery in association with Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.
23 February – 2 March
Birmingham Alexandra
www.atgtickets.com/birmingham
5 – 9 March
Glasgow Kings Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/glasgow
12 – 16 March
Belfast Grand Opera House
www.goh.co.uk
19 – 23 March
Llandudno Venue Cymru
01492 872000
www.venuecymru.co.uk
25 – 30 March
Bradford, Alhambra Theatre
01274 432000
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk
1 – 6 April
London New Wimbledon Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon
15 – 20 April
Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre
www.wmc.org.uk
23 – 27 April
Brighton Theatre Royal
www.atgtickets.com/brighton
30 April – 4 May
Manchester Opera House
www.atgtickets.com/manchester
6 – 11 May
Stoke Regent Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre
13 – 18 May
Newcastle Theatre Royal
0191 232 7010
www.theatreroyal.co.uk
27 May – 1 June
Oxford New Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/oxford
4 – 8 June
York Grand Opera House
www.atgtickets.com/york
17 – 22 June
Sheffield Lyceum
0114 249 6000
www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
25 – 29 June
Southampton's Mayflower Theatre
02380 711811
www.mayflower.org.uk
2 – 6 July
Torquay Princess Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/torquay
8 – 13 July
Canterbury Marlowe
01227 787787
www.marlowetheatre.com
16 – 20 July
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk
22 – 27 July
Liverpool Empire Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/liverpool
29 July – 3 August
Nottingham Theatre Royal
0115 989 5555
trch.co.uk
5 – 10 August
Woking New Victoria Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre
12 – 17 August
Leicester Curve
0116 242 3595
www.curveonline.co.uk
20 – 24 August
Truro Hall for Cornwall
01872 262466
www.hallforcornwall.co.uk
2 – 7 September
Bristol Hippodrome
www.atgtickets.com/bristol
10 – 14 September
Ipswich Regent Theatre
www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk
17 – 21 September
Eastbourne Congress
01323 412 000
www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk
23 – 28 September
Wolverhampton Grand
01902 429212
www.grandtheatre.co.uk
1 – 5 October
Blackpool Opera House
www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk
8 – 12 October
Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre
01224 641122
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
21 – 26 October
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre
28 October – 2 November
Bromley Churchill Theatre
0343 310 0020
www.churchilltheatre.co.uk
4 – 9 November
Hull New Theatre
01482 300 306
www.hulltheatres.co.uk
