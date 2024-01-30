Full Cast Set For the UK Tour of AN OFFICER AND A GENLTEMAN

Full casting has been announced for the UK tour of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL, which opens at The Alexandra, Birmingham, on 23 February 2024 booking through to 9 November 2024.

Joining the previously announced Luke Baker as Zack Mayo, Georgia Lennon as Paula Pokrifiki, Jamal Crawford as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley, Paul French as Sid Worley and Sinead Long as Lynette Pomeroy in AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL are Melanie Masson (The X-Factor) as Esther Pokrifki, Tim Rogers (West Side Story, UK Tour) as Byron Mayo, Olivia Foster-Browne (Grease, West End) as Casey Seegar and Lucas Piquero (Sister Act, Frankfurt) as Eduardo Cortez with Chris Breistein (School of Rock, UK Tour) as Finman, Wendi Harriott (The Voice UK) as Aunt Bunny, James Wilkinson-Jones (South Pacific Sadler's Wells/UK Tour) as Troy and Danny Whelan (Miss Saigon, Sheffield Crucible) as Craig. The cast is completed by Julia Jones (MAMMA MIA! The Party, The O2), Etisyai Philip (Cluedo, UK Tour), Mia Harrison (Million Dollar Quartet, Norwegian Cruise Line), Lukin Simmonds (Annie, UK Tour), Will May (The Twelve Tenors, European Tour) and Ellie Grace Cousins (MAMMA MIA!, Novello Theatre).

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL is based on the award-winning 80s movie which starred Richard Gere. This timeless story of love, courage, and redemption will make your heart soar and leave you breathless, longing for more. Be part of the emotional journey of Zack Mayo, a fearless young officer candidate, and the captivating Paula Pokrifki, whose fiery spirit matches his own. Their encounters ignite a spark that transcends boundaries, awakening a passionate love that defies all odds.

With every note, every step, and every heartfelt ballad, immerse yourself in this romantic masterpiece. Set to a smash-hit soundtrack featuring the songs of Madonna, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, Blondie, and many more, the power of music will carry you through the highs and lows of their extraordinary love story, including the award-winning (Love Lift Us) Up Where We Belong.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL invites you into a world where dreams and destinies intertwine. Don't miss your chance to experience this captivating romance brought to life on stage.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL has a book by Douglas Day Stewart & Sharleen Cooper Cohen and will be directed by Artistic Director of Curve, Nikolai Foster, with set & costume design by Michael Taylor, choreography by Joanna Goodwin, musical supervision and orchestration by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, wig, hair and make up design by Sam Cox, musical direction by Christopher Duffy, casting by Debbie O'Brien and associate direction by Michaela Powell. This Made at Curve production is produced by Jamie Wilson, Jack Maple, Gavin Kalin and Jason Haigh-Ellery in association with Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.

Tour Dates

23 February – 2 March

Birmingham Alexandra

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

5 – 9 March

Glasgow Kings Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

12 – 16 March

Belfast Grand Opera House

www.goh.co.uk

19 – 23 March

Llandudno Venue Cymru

01492 872000

www.venuecymru.co.uk

25 – 30 March

Bradford, Alhambra Theatre

01274 432000

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

1 – 6 April

London New Wimbledon Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon

15 – 20 April

Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk

23 – 27 April

Brighton Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/brighton

30 April – 4 May

Manchester Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/manchester

6 – 11 May

Stoke Regent Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre

13 – 18 May

Newcastle Theatre Royal

0191 232 7010

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

27 May – 1 June

Oxford New Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/oxford

4 – 8 June

York Grand Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/york

17 – 22 June

Sheffield Lyceum

0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

25 – 29 June

Southampton's Mayflower Theatre

02380 711811

www.mayflower.org.uk

2 – 6 July

Torquay Princess Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/torquay

8 – 13 July

Canterbury Marlowe

01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com

16 – 20 July

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

22 – 27 July

Liverpool Empire Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

29 July – 3 August

Nottingham Theatre Royal

0115 989 5555

trch.co.uk

5 – 10 August

Woking New Victoria Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

12 – 17 August

Leicester Curve

0116 242 3595

www.curveonline.co.uk

20 – 24 August

Truro Hall for Cornwall

01872 262466

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

2 – 7 September

Bristol Hippodrome

www.atgtickets.com/bristol

10 – 14 September

Ipswich Regent Theatre

www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk

17 – 21 September

Eastbourne Congress

01323 412 000

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

23 – 28 September

Wolverhampton Grand

01902 429212

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

1 – 5 October

Blackpool Opera House

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

8 – 12 October

Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre

01224 641122

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

21 – 26 October

Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre

28 October – 2 November

Bromley Churchill Theatre

0343 310 0020

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

4 – 9 November

Hull New Theatre

01482 300 306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk