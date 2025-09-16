Full Cast Set For the New UK Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Full casting has been announced for the sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! which embarks on a new UK tour from 24 October 2025.

Jenn Griffin (Donna Sheridan), Ashleigh Jones (Alternate Donna Sheridan), Rosie Glossop (Rosie), Sarah Earnshaw (Tanya), Luke Jasztal (Sam Carmichael), Richard Meek (Harry Bright), Mark Goldthorp (Bill Austin), Lydia Hunt (Sophie Sheridan), Joe Grundy (Sky), Bibi Jay (Ali), Eve Parsons (Lisa), Joseph Vella (Pepper), Ethan Casey-Clothier (Eddie) and William Hazell (Father Alexander) lead the cast.

Further casting includes Brook Blackford-Jenkins, James Brice, Aled Davies, Rebecca Donnelly, Ryan Ebbrell, Erin-Sophie Halliday, Marisa Harris, NATORII ILLIDGE, Jay Jobarteh, Sarah McFarlane, Jacob Morrish, Rachel Oates, Megan Speirs, Cameron Sutherland, Richard Vorster and Maisy Wignall complete the cast.

The cast will open the tour at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (24 October – 8 November 2025) before continuing to Bristol Hippodrome (11 - 22 November 2025), New Theatre Oxford (25 November – 6 December 2025), Edinburgh Playhouse (9 December 2025 – 4 January 2026) Swansea Building Society Arena (13 January – 24 January 2026), His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen (27 January – 7 February), Newcastle Theatre Royal (11 – 28 February), Palace Theatre Manchester (3 – 21 March), Curve, Leicester (24 - 29 March), Hull New Theatre (7 – 18 April), Venue Cymru, Llandudno (21–25 April), Blackpool Opera House (28 April –3 May), Birmingham Hippodrome (12–30 May), Hall for Cornwall, Truro (2 –13 June), Leeds Grand Theatre (16 – Sat 27 June), Norwich Theatre Royal (30 June –11 July), Eastbourne Congress Theatre (14 –19 July) and Bournemouth Pavillion Theatre (28 July – 2 August).

Casting for further tour dates and venues are to be announced.

From West End to global phenomenon, MAMMA MIA! is Judy Craymer's ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs with a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll.

Judy Craymer, Creator and Producer of MAMMA MIA!, said, “I'm delighted to announce this 2025 UK tour cast of MAMMA MIA! and excited for them to step into these roles. Our much-loved musical tells the story of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads, inspired by ABBA's irresistible hits. We can't wait for audiences across the country to escape to our Greek island idyll and have the time of their lives!”

This irresistibly funny show has been thrilling audiences all around the world and now there's never been a better time to see this unforgettable musical. Whatever age you are, you can't help but have the time of your life at MAMMA MIA!

Now in its 26th year, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by over 11 million people and has played over 10,000 performances in London's West End. The MAMMA MIA! International Tour has visited 42 countries in the past 20 years, performed more than 3,900 shows and has been seen by over 7.7 million people. MAMMA MIA! became the 9th longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years and recently returned to Broadway this summer playing at the Winter Garden Theatre. In 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People's Republic of China. MAMMA MIA! has been seen live on stage by over 70 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies.

Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, opened in July 2018 and became the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. Both films starred Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper, with Lily James, Andy Garcia and Cher joining them in the second film.