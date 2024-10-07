Full Cast Set For THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at the National Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Theatre has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of Oscar Wilde's joyful and flamboyant comedy The Importance of Being Earnest as rehearsals begin. Reimagined by director Max Webster (Donmar's Macbeth, Life of Pi), who is making his highly anticipated National Theatre debut, the show will run in the Lyttelton theatre from 21 November 2024 to 25 January 2025.

Rounding out the cast are ensemble members Shereener Browne (The Effect), Jasmine Kerr (Follies), Gillian McCafferty (The Rise & Fall of Little Voice), Elliot Pritchard (Museum of Austerity) and John Vernon (Coriolanus). They join previously announced cast members Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Blues for an Alabama Sky) as Gwendolen Fairfax, Julian Bleach (Doctor Who) as Lane and Merriman, Richard Cant (Stan & Ollie) as Reverend Canon Chasuble, Sharon D Clarke (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) as Lady Bracknell, Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who) as Algernon Moncrieff, Amanda Lawrence (Star Wars: Episode – IX The Rise of Skywalker) as Miss Prism, Eliza Scanlen (Little Women) as Cecily Cardew and Hugh Skinner (W1A) as Jack Worthing.

While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack (Hugh Skinner) lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy (Ncuti Gatwa) adopts a similar facade. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate.

Directed by Max Webster alongside set and Costume Designer Rae Smith, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Nicola T. Chang, movement director Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, composer DJ Walde, physical comedy advisor Joyce Henderson, intimacy coordinator Ingrid Mackinnon, casting directors Alastair Coomer CDG and Chloe Blake, dialect coach Hazel Holder, voice coach Shereen Ibrahim, associate set designer Isabel Munoz-Newsome, associate Costume Designer Petros Kourtellaris, associate sound designer Christopher Reid, associate wigs, hair and make-up designer Adele Brandman and staff director Tanuja Amarasuriya.

The Importance of Being Earnest runs in the Lyttelton theatre from 21 November 2024 to 25 January 2025, with press performance on 28 November 2024.

The production will also be released to cinemas on 20 February 2025 via National Theatre Live, and audiences can find their nearest screening at ntlive.com.

