Full Cast Set For THE HOLY ROSENBERGS at The Menier Chocolate Factory

With Fallen Angels running at its home base, The Producers at the Garrick Theatre in the West End, and Sabrage at Lafayette London, the Menier Chocolate Factory has announced the full cast for its major revival of Ryan Craig's The Holy Rosenbergs. Lindsay Posner directs Dan Fredenburgh (Saul), Nitai Levi (Jonny), Adrian Lukis (Sir Stephen), Dorothea Myer-Bennett (Ruth), Tracy-Ann Oberman (Lesley), Nicholas Woodeson (David) and Alex Zur (Simon). The production opens on 9 March, with previews from 27 February, and runs until 2 May.

Following The Holy Rosenbergs, Posner will return to the venue to direct Peter Shaffer's Equus in a co-production with Theatre Royal Bath. Performances run 27 February - 2 May.

The Rosenbergs of Edgware are in family in crisis. David is desperately trying to save a failing catering business; Lesley is trying to save a failing husband, and their daughter Ruth is facing public vilification for investigating war crimes in Gaza for the UN, is she failing her community? Will any of them succeed?

The Holy Rosenbergs originally premiered at the National Theatre in 2011, and is now even more timely and incredibly pertinent.

Meet the Cast

Dan Fredenburgh plays Saul. His theatre work includes Noises Off (Theatre Royal Bath and UK tour), Moonlight and Magnolias (Nottingham Playhouse), Pig Farm (St James Theatre), Bang, Bang, Bang (Royal Court Theatre), The Duchess of Malfi (Royal and Derngate), Love's Labour's Lost (Rose Theatre Kingston), Portrait of a Lady (Theatre Royal Bath and UK tour), A Few Good Men (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Children of Lesser God (Salisbury Playhouse), Sunday Father (Hampstead Theatre), Mnemonic (international tour), The Prince of Homburg (RSC, Lyric Theatre – Ian Charleson Award commendation), and An Inspector Calls (Garrick Theatre). His television work includes Fifteen Love, This England, A Christmas Carol, A Confession, Press, Victoria, Silent Witness, Sons of Liberty, Evermoor, The Missing, Spies of Warsaw, Love Matters, Holby City (as recurring character Dan Hubbard), Father Brown, The Tunnel, Emma, Ashes to Ashes, Donovan (as Nick Pushko), Waking the Dead, Lexx, Bad Girls (as series regular Greg Hunt), Sword of Honour and Queen of Swords; and for film, A Christmas Number One, The Resistance Fighter, The Courier, Adults in the Room, Rise of the Footsoldier 3, Kicking Off, Infidel, Broken Lines, The Bourne Ultimatum, Land of the Blind, Love Actually, Capone's Boys, and Brothers.

Nitai Levi plays Jonny. His theatre work includes As You Like It (Theatre Royal Bath); Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 and The Band's Visit (Donmar Warehouse), The Other Boleyn Girl (Chichester Festival Theatre), and Rent (Leicester Curve); and for television, We Were the Lucky Ones and Masters of the Air.

Adrian Lukis plays Sir Stephen. His theatre work includes Being Mr Wickham (Jermyn Street Theatre), The Price, Pygmalion (Theatre Royal Bath), I'm Gonna Pray For You So Hard (Finborough Theatre), The Seagull (Chichester Festival Theatre/National Theatre), Orson's Shadow (Southwark Playhouse), Versailles (Donmar Warehouse), Bull (Sheffield Theatres), Sherlock Holmes – The Best Kept Secret (West Yorkshire Playhouse), The Taming of the Shrew (RSC), As You Like It, Hay Fever (Rose Theatre), Arthur and George, The Winslow Boy (Birmingham Rep), Kafka's Dick (Watford Palace Theatre), The Last South (Pleasance Theatre), Private Lives (UK tour), The Philadelphia Story, Cloaca (The Old Vic), Dinner (Wyndham's Theatre), Dead Funny, The Front Page (Chichester Festival Theatre), and The Relapse, and Sleep With Me (National Theatre). His television work includes The Bombing of Pan Am 103, The War Between the Land and the Sea, The Road Trip, The Outlaws, SAS Rogue Heroes, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Anatomy of a Scandal, Toast of Tinsel Town, Feel Good, Being Mr Wickham, Spy City, A Christmas Carol, Poldark, Bulletproof, Collateral, The Crown, Einstein, Genius, Apple Tree Yard. Black Mirror, X Company, Follow the Money, Red Dwarf, Downton Abbey, New Tricks, Camp X, Toast, Silk, Rosamunde Pilcher's Shades of Love, Fresh Meat, Outnumbered, This September, Pete vs Life, Money, Britz, Absolute Power, The Hunt, Peak Practice (as series regular Dr David Shearer), Pride and Prejudice and Prime Suspect; and for film, Heads of State, Joy, Heavyweight, Boys in the Boat, The Bank of Dave, Judy, The Voyage of Doctor Doolittle, The Festival, City Slacker, Bert & Dickie, Victim, Nine Miles, Innocent, Nightwatching, 7 Seconds, Me Without You, Young Blades and The Trench.

Dorothea Myer-Bennett plays Ruth. Her theatre work includes What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank (Marylebone Theatre), Nachtland (Young Vic), Leopoldstadt (Wyndham's Theatre), Twelfth Night, Shaw Shorts: Overruled and How He Lied to Her Husband, While the Sun Shines, The Lottery of Love, The Philanderer (Orange Tree Theatre), Possession (Arcola Theatre), The Arc (Soho Theatre), Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare at the Tobacco Factory), Miss Julie, Creditors (Jermy Street Theatre), Rosenbaum's Rescue (Park Theatre), Holy Sh!t (Kiln Theatre), The Winslow Boy (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Merchant of Venice (Shakespeare's Globe and Lincoln Center), Pericles (Shakespeare's Globe), Richard III, Uncle Vanya (West Yorkshire Playhouse), This Was a Man (Finborough Theatre), and As You Like It and Arcadia (Shakespeare at the Tobacco Factory). For television, her work includes Ellis, The Chelsea Detective, Juice, Doc Martin, Before We Die, Dodger, Around the World in 80 Days, Plastic People, Jude the Obscure and Dead Man Talking; and for film, Prima Facie, The Honourable Rebel, The Payback and The Orchard.

Tracy-Ann Oberman returns to the Menier to play Lesley – she previously appeared in Pack of Lies.

For theatre, her other work includes The Assembled Parties (Hampstead Theatre), The Merchant of Venice 1936 (West End, RSC and UK tour), Mother of Him (Park Theatre), Present Laughter, Fiddler on the Roof (Chichester Festival Theatre), Stepping Out (Vaudeville Theatre and UK tour), McQueen (Theatre Royal Haymarket and St James Theatre), God Child, Old Money, On the Rocks (Hampstead Theatre), Earthquakes in London (National Theatre and UK tour) and Boeing Boeing (Comedy Theatre). For television her work includes Afterlife, It's a Sin, Code 404, Friday Night Dinner (series regular Aunty Val), New Tricks (as semi-regular Fiona Kennedy), Crims, Siblings, Father Brown, Give Out Girls, Toast of London, Best of Men, Monroe, Waterloo Road, Mistresses and EastEnders (series regular Chrissie Watts); and for film, Where's Anne Frank, The Casanova Variations, Hector and the Search for Happiness, Filth, Wall, Girl Number 9 and The Infidel.

Nicholas Woodeson plays David. His extensive theatre work includes Oedipus (The Old Vic),The Price (The Gate), The Two Popes (Rose Theatre Kingston, and UK tour), The Tempest (Theatre Royal Bath), The Mirror and The Light (Gielgud Theatre), The Visit (National Theatre), The Pope, Death of a Salesman (Royal and Derngate), The Audience (Gielgud Theatre), Twelfth Night (Liverpool Everyman), Chariots of Fire (Hampstead Theatre and Gielgud Theatre), The Homecoming (RSC), The Birthday Party (Lyric Hammersmith), An Inspector Calls (Wyndham's Theatre), and Mary Stuart (Donmar Warehouse and Broadway). His television work includes The Rings of Power, Quiz, Giri / Hali, Baptiste, Will, Delicious, Friday Night Dinner, Taboo, The Living and The Dead, Mapp and Lucia, The Honourable Woman, Ripper Street, Silk, Shameless, Rome, The Last Detective, A Touch of Frost, and Miami Vice; and for film, '83, Firebird, The Hustle, Jarhead 4, Paddington 2, Disobedience, The Death of Stalin, The Danish Girl, Mr Turner, Race, Skyfall, John Carter, Hysteria, The Pelican Brief and Amazing Grace.

Alex Zur plays Simon. His theatre work includes The Merchant of Venice 1936 (West End, RSC and UK tour), The Great Gatsby (European tour), Fracture/My Cup Runneth Over (Upstairs at the Gatehouse), Hamlet (Southwark Playhouse), Macbeth (Young Shakespeare Company), A Level Playing Field (Riverside Studios, The Playground Theatre), and Edward II (Greenwich Theatre). For television his work includes Cucumber.

Ryan Craig's work for theatre includes 1984 (Theatre Royal Bath), Charlotte and Theodore (Theatre Royal Bath and UK tour), Games for Lovers (The Vaults), Filthy Business (Hampstead Theatre), We Lost Elijah (NT New Connections), How to Think the Unthinkable (Unicorn Theatre), Talk Talk Fight Fight (Tricycle Theatre – as part of The Tricycle Goes Nuclear), The Glass Room (Hampstead Theatre), Broken Road (The Hush Car, Edinburgh – Fringe First Award), What We Did to Weinstein (Menier Chocolate Factory – nomination for the Evening Standard Award's Most Promising Playwright Award), Portugal (National Theatre), Three Servants (Jet Theatre), Vintage Stuff (UK tour) Happy Savages (Lyric Studio, Hammersmith), and The Sins of Dalia Baumgarten (Etcetera Theatre). For television his work includes Betrayal, The Brixton Disorders, Hustle, Waterloo Road, Robin Hood, Saddam's Tribe, Mile High, Hollyoaks, Dream Team. Night and Day and Family Affairs.

Director Lindsay Posner has directed in every major London theatre as well as the RSC and on Broadway. His recent credits include Endgame (Bath's Ustinov Studio), the double bill of Pinter's The Lover and The Collection (Ustinov Studio), The Deep Blue Sea and A View from the Bridge (both at Theatre Royal Bath and Theatre Royal Haymarket), Noises Off (Theatre Royal Bath, Phoenix Theatre and UK tour), and Edward Albee's classic Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Theatre Royal Bath). For the Chocolate Factory, he has previously directed The Truth (also at Wyndham's and Theatre Royal Bath), The Lie, Communicating Doors, Abigail's Party (also at Wyndham's and UK tour) and Dinner with Saddam.