Full Cast Set For RSC's TWELFTH NIGHT at The Barbican

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced the full cast for its acclaimed production of Twelfth Night, directed by Prasanna Puwanarajah, which transfers to the Barbican from Monday 8 December 2025 to Saturday 17 January 2026. The press performance will take place on Tuesday 16 December at 7pm.

GWYNETH KEYWORTH (Death Valley, Misfits) is set to reprise her critically acclaimed role as Viola and will be joined by Daniel Monks (Pulse, Teenage Dick) who makes his RSC debut as Orsino.

They join the previously announced cast members Freema Agyeman (Doctor Who, New Amsterdam) as Olivia, Michael Grady-Hall (Venice Preserved, Imperium) as Feste and Samuel West (Slow Horses, All Creatures Great and Small) as Malvolio.

After a sold-out, five-star run in Stratford-upon-Avon, where Puwanarajah won the UK Theatre Award for Best Director, the production now transfers to London. Featuring striking designs by James Cotterill, this acclaimed staging continues with a blend of returning favourites and new talent.

Director, Prasanna Puwanarajah said, “I'm delighted that our production of Twelfth Night is coming back to life this winter. The Stratford run was busy and buzzy and the Barbican is such an iconic place to play a Shakespeare play. I'm looking forward to getting back in the rehearsal room with this incredible company of performers and creatives, including new family member Daniel Monks this time around. Christmas is a time of year to be together and laugh, and also to remember people. I'm so happy to say that this production really delivered this for audiences last year. Please come and see us and bring those you know and love."

The full cast comprises: Freema Agyeman (Olivia), Emily Benjamin (Priest), Norman Bowman (Antonio), George Fletcher (Second Officer/Orsino's Attendant), Demetri Goritsas (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Michael Grady-Hall (Feste), Danielle Henry (Maria), GWYNETH KEYWORTH (Viola), Michael Lyle (First Officer/Orsino's Attendant), Cat McKeever (Sea Captain), Daniel Millar (Fabian), Reece Miller (Orsino's Attendant), Daniel Monks (Orsino), Charlotte O'Leary (Olivia's Woman), Thom Petty (Curio), Rhys Rusbatch (Sebastian), Joplin Sibtain (Sir Toby Belch), Tom Sowinski (Orsino's Attendant), Samuel West (Malvolio) and David Whitworth (Valentine).

The creative team reunites under Puwanarajah's direction. It consists of Lighting Designers Bethany Gupwell and Zoe Spurr, Composer Matt Maltese, Sound Designer George Dennis, Movement Director Polly Bennett, Casting Director Matthew Dewsbury CDG and Associate Director Zoë Templeman-Young.