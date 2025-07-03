Full Cast Set For LITTLE DANCER – A New Musical In Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Further casting has been announced Little Dancer – A New Musical In Concert, which makes its highly anticipated UK premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Sunday 27 July 2025 for one night only.

Joining the previously announced Tiler Peck (Principal Dancer with New York City Ballet, Etoile) as Young Marie van Goethem, Julian Ovenden (South Pacific, Downton Abbey, Bridgerton) as Edgar Degas and Laura Pitt-Pulford (Standing at the Sky's Edge, Aspects of Love, Emmerdale) as Adult Marie are David Albury (Get Up Stand Up The Musical, Motown the Musical, …Committee) as Christian, Imogen Amos (making her West End Debut) as Charlotte, Imogen Bailey (Shrek The Musical, Newsies, Grease) as Antoinette, Josefina Gabrielle (The Baker's Wife, 42nd Street, Les Misérables) as Martine, Debbie Kurup (The Devil Wear's Prada, The Cher Show, The Bodyguard) as Mary Cassatt and Rohan Tickell (Les Misérables, Cats, Phantom of the Opera) as Corbeil.

The cast is completed by an ensemble of Derek Aidoo, Adam Crossley, Sebastian Goffin, Josie Harbertson, Jacob Hughes, Britt Lenting, Nell Martin, Gabriela Rodriguez, Holly Saw, Lowri Shone,

Jessica Templeton, Gabriella Tooma and Jack Wilcox. Amy Ruggiero is Off-Stage Young Marie Cover with Simi Jolaoso and Ying Ua Li as Soprano Booth Singers.

Inspired by the real-life story behind Edgar Degas' iconic sculpture, Little Dancer opened to rave reviews and sold-out runs in the US, in both Washington D.C and Seattle.

Little Dancer features the Olivier and Tony Award-winning team of Lynn Ahrens on book and lyrics, with music by Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Anastasia, Once on This Island). Direction and choreography come from two-time Olivier and five-time Tony Award-winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, Crazy for You, Contact, Oklahoma!).

Set in the harsh backstage world of the Paris Opera Ballet, Little Dancer is inspired by the story of Marie van Goethem, the young ballerina who posed for Edgar Degas and became the most famous dancer in the world. As Marie navigates poverty, ambition, and the challenges of being a young woman in a man's world, she becomes the heart of one of the most celebrated artworks in history.

Susan Stroman (Director & Choreographer) said:

"I find Little Dancer to be a life-affirming piece of theater. It was certainly inspiring and uplifting to create. To me, the show is beautiful, entertaining, interesting, but most importantly, profound. Marie wanted to be a great dancer, and inadvertently, through art, became the most famous dancer in the world.”

Lynn Ahrens (Book & Lyrics) added:

“For a writer, finding a story that's never been told is like striking gold. Little Dancer is one of those rare stories: an unknown girl, a famous artist, and a work of art that rocked the world. It's an absolute thrill to bring this work to the London stage and I can't wait for our audience to experience it.”

Stephen Flaherty (Music)

“The musical world of Little Dancer is rich, evocative and romantic. Its music sweeps you into the magical world of Edgar Degas and the Paris Opera Ballet. It's been my absolute pleasure to create this world with my collaborators, and we are thrilled it will be coming to London's historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane this summer in concert!”