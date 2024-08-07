Full Cast Set For KIM'S CONVENIENCE at Riverside Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full cast has been announced for Ins Choi's award-winning play Kim's Convenience which inspired the CBC and Netflix's global hit TV comedy adaptation of the same name.

The hit production which transfers to Riverside Studios, London this September following its sold-out run at Park Theatre earlier this year, welcomes the return of Jennifer Kim as Janet, Namju Go as Umma and Miles Mitchell switching between a variety of comedy characters. Newly cast Edward Wu plays prodigal son Jung. The line-up will join previously announced Ins Choi, the playwright, actor and screenwriter, who reprises his star role as storekeeper Mr Kim (Appa) the hardworking patriarch of the family.

The production will run for a strictly limited season of 8 weeks from 5 September to 26 October. Tickets are available from £25.

The comedy drama follows the hilarious and heart-warming tale of a Korean family-run convenience store. In the show Appa grapples with his changing neighbourhood and the growing schism between his first-generation immigrant values and those of his second-generation children.

Alongside the full cast announced today, the producers of Kim's Convenience are also launching a London-wide call out inviting family-owned stores in the capital to come forward to be part of a brand new photography exhibition inspired by the play and Netflix Comedy series, celebrating their vibrant legacy. Positioned in the Riverside Studios foyer and entitled Our Store: Your Story, the set of images which will be taken by theatre, live events and portraiture photographer Shona Louise, will celebrate the character of the eclectic family businesses and heartfelt success stories of their owners. The chosen businesses will also receive a special invite to the gala night celebrations on the 11 September. Submissions can be made via the website link here www.kimsconvenienceplay.com/our-store-your-story

Ins Choi, whose own experiences inspired the play, says: “I'm very excited to return to the UK with this show. Last time we were by a park, this time we're by the river. I was pleasantly surprised that British audiences resonated so much with my play. I can't wait to share it with a whole new audience this time, especially with those who couldn't get a ticket last time.”

Director Esther Jun, who also has a long history with the play, firstly having been cast in the 2011 original production as daughter Janet alongside Ins who played son Jung, returns to direct the Riverside transfer. She adds: "Appa and his family were welcomed with open arms when we were last here and I look forward to re-opening the store for another legion of theatre loving customers. Kim's is a true generational play with so much heart, truth and laughter. It's such a gift to see how it continues to resonate for different cultures and ages at different times in people's lives.”

A Kim's Convenience-inspired kiosk run by Seoul Plaza, a family-owned chain of Korean food stores, will also set up shop in the Riverside Studios foyer. The pop-up will bring an authentic taste of Korea and also Canada with a selection of snacks and drinks as well as kimbap (seaweed rice rolls) and noodles to theatre-goers.

Adam Blanshay, the show's Canadian/UK based producer says: “ I am overjoyed to be bringing Mr Kim and his beloved family back to London after being so warmly embraced by audiences earlier in the year. The play's universal message resounds so deeply, and every audience member leaves the theatre feeling a personal connection to the legacy that encapsulates the Kim family journey. Come laugh, cry, and eat!”

Seoul Plaza's Dan Suh comments: “As a family business specialising in Korean groceries, we were utterly compelled to support Kim's Convenience as this story holds much resonance with our own. We are massive fans of the play and TV show and we hope audiences will experience a flavour of Kim's Convenience and take away some of the show's groceries which will be on offer, and of course, enjoy the play!”

The play's Autumn staging in the UK precedes a triumphant homecoming to Toronto's acclaimed Soulpepper Theatre in January 2025, 14 years after winning the Patron's Pick award at the 2011 Toronto Fringe Festival where it premiered. The storyline continues to win many plaudits for its ground-breaking East Asian representation and rare foregrounding of their characters and their stories.

