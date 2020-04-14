Full Cast Announced for THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE's HENRY VI PART III

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Show Must Go Online today announced the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed reading of William Shakespeare's Henry VI Part III. Rob Myles directs Lois Abdelmalek (George, Duke of Clarence), Hector Bateman-Harden (Edward, Prince of Wales), Emily Beach (Lady Grey, Queen Elizabeth), Lukas Brasherfons (Marquess Montague), Ashley Byam (Richard, Duke of Gloucester), Allie Croker (Earl of Warwick), Alexis Danan (King Lewis/ Somerset), Carol Harvey (Northumberland/ Lord Hastings), Lisa Hill-Corley Edward, Earl of March, King Edward), David Johnson (King Henry the Sixth), Ruth Page (Lord Clifford), Lee Ravitz (Richard Plantagenet, Duke of York), Ramona Von Pusch (Queen Margaret), and Yoky Yu (Earl of Oxford). The ensemble consists of Lyndsey Huebner, Mehmet Ozbek, Russell Proctor, Christopher Smart, and Bernard Soubry, with Julia Giolzetti and Clay Sanderson as swings.

The reading will be introduced by director Owen Horsley, whose directing credits include David Edgar, Salome, The Famous Victories of Henry V (RSC), and Associate Director of War of the Roses (RSC).

The livestreamed reading of Henry VI Part III can be watched live on Wednesday 15 April at 7pm BST here. Previous readings from the series are also available here.

The series of livestreamed readings, which have now reached over 70,000 viewers, bring actors and audiences together to collectively enjoy and experience Shakespeare, offering a truly live experience at a time when connecting in a traditional theatre space isn't possible.

For updates on the shows, to take part, or to donate to an opt-in hardship fund for the actors who take part, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline

Members of the cast have previously performed at the National Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith, Soho Theatre and have appeared in Four Weddings and a Funeral, Coronation Street, Casualty, and Neighbours.

FULL SCHEDULE

All performances will be streamed live from 7pm BST on Wednesdays.

15 April 2020

Henry VI, Part 3 (1591)

22 April 2020

Titus Andronicus (1591-1592)

29 April 2020

Richard III (1592-1593)

06 May 2020

The Comedy of Errors (1594)

13 May 2020

Love's Labour's Lost (1594-1595)

20 May 2020

"Love's Labour's Won"

27 May 2020

Richard II (1595)

03 June 2020

Romeo and Juliet (1595)

10 June 2020

A Midsummer Night's Dream (1595)

17 June 2020

King John (1596)

24 June 2020

The Merchant of Venice (1596-1597)

01 July 2020

Henry IV, Part 1 (1596-1597)

08 July 2020

The Merry Wives of Windsor (1597)

15 July 2020

Henry IV, Part 2 (1597-1598)

22 July 2020

Much Ado About Nothing (1598-1599)

29 July 2020

Henry V (1599)

05 August 2020

Julius Caesar (1599)

12 August 2020

As You Like It (1599-1600)

19 August 2020

Hamlet (1599-1601)

26 August 2020

Twelfth Night (1601)

02 September 2020

Troilus and Cressida (1600-1602)

09 September 2020

Measure for Measure (1603-1604)

16 September 2020

Othello (1603-1604)

23 September 2020

All's Well That Ends Well (1604-1605)

30 September 2020

King Lear (1605-1606)

07 October 2020

Timon of Athens (1605-1606)

14 October 2020

Macbeth (1606)

21 October 2020

Antony and Cleopatra (1606)

28 October 2020

Coriolanus (1608)

04 November 2020

The Winter's Tale (1609-1611)

11 November 2020

Cymbeline (1610)

18 November 2020

The Tempest (1610-1611)

25 November 2020

Henry VIII (1612-1613)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You