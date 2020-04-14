Full Cast Announced for THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE's HENRY VI PART III
The Show Must Go Online today announced the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed reading of William Shakespeare's Henry VI Part III. Rob Myles directs Lois Abdelmalek (George, Duke of Clarence), Hector Bateman-Harden (Edward, Prince of Wales), Emily Beach (Lady Grey, Queen Elizabeth), Lukas Brasherfons (Marquess Montague), Ashley Byam (Richard, Duke of Gloucester), Allie Croker (Earl of Warwick), Alexis Danan (King Lewis/ Somerset), Carol Harvey (Northumberland/ Lord Hastings), Lisa Hill-Corley Edward, Earl of March, King Edward), David Johnson (King Henry the Sixth), Ruth Page (Lord Clifford), Lee Ravitz (Richard Plantagenet, Duke of York), Ramona Von Pusch (Queen Margaret), and Yoky Yu (Earl of Oxford). The ensemble consists of Lyndsey Huebner, Mehmet Ozbek, Russell Proctor, Christopher Smart, and Bernard Soubry, with Julia Giolzetti and Clay Sanderson as swings.
The reading will be introduced by director Owen Horsley, whose directing credits include David Edgar, Salome, The Famous Victories of Henry V (RSC), and Associate Director of War of the Roses (RSC).
The livestreamed reading of Henry VI Part III can be watched live on Wednesday 15 April at 7pm BST here. Previous readings from the series are also available here.
The series of livestreamed readings, which have now reached over 70,000 viewers, bring actors and audiences together to collectively enjoy and experience Shakespeare, offering a truly live experience at a time when connecting in a traditional theatre space isn't possible.
For updates on the shows, to take part, or to donate to an opt-in hardship fund for the actors who take part, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline
Members of the cast have previously performed at the National Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith, Soho Theatre and have appeared in Four Weddings and a Funeral, Coronation Street, Casualty, and Neighbours.
FULL SCHEDULE
All performances will be streamed live from 7pm BST on Wednesdays.
15 April 2020
Henry VI, Part 3 (1591)
22 April 2020
Titus Andronicus (1591-1592)
29 April 2020
Richard III (1592-1593)
06 May 2020
The Comedy of Errors (1594)
13 May 2020
Love's Labour's Lost (1594-1595)
20 May 2020
"Love's Labour's Won"
27 May 2020
Richard II (1595)
03 June 2020
Romeo and Juliet (1595)
10 June 2020
A Midsummer Night's Dream (1595)
17 June 2020
King John (1596)
24 June 2020
The Merchant of Venice (1596-1597)
01 July 2020
Henry IV, Part 1 (1596-1597)
08 July 2020
The Merry Wives of Windsor (1597)
15 July 2020
Henry IV, Part 2 (1597-1598)
22 July 2020
Much Ado About Nothing (1598-1599)
29 July 2020
Henry V (1599)
05 August 2020
Julius Caesar (1599)
12 August 2020
As You Like It (1599-1600)
19 August 2020
Hamlet (1599-1601)
26 August 2020
Twelfth Night (1601)
02 September 2020
Troilus and Cressida (1600-1602)
09 September 2020
Measure for Measure (1603-1604)
16 September 2020
Othello (1603-1604)
23 September 2020
All's Well That Ends Well (1604-1605)
30 September 2020
King Lear (1605-1606)
07 October 2020
Timon of Athens (1605-1606)
14 October 2020
Macbeth (1606)
21 October 2020
Antony and Cleopatra (1606)
28 October 2020
Coriolanus (1608)
04 November 2020
The Winter's Tale (1609-1611)
11 November 2020
Cymbeline (1610)
18 November 2020
The Tempest (1610-1611)
25 November 2020
Henry VIII (1612-1613)