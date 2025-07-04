Full Cast Announced for MONA LOSER Workshop at Southwark Playhouse Borough

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Southwark Playhouse has announced the full cast for upcoming workshop performances of Mona Loser, a new musical by Kit Buchan and Jim Barne, the award-winning duo behind Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).

The work-in-progress production will run at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 16 to 19 July, with the final allocation of tickets released today following high demand.

Set in the music industry, Mona Loser explores the world of viral fame, digital identity, and the tension between authenticity and performance. Drawing inspiration from Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, the musical offers a contemporary look at the ways we construct and consume personas—both online and off.

The cast includes Melanie-Joyce Bermudez (Love’s Labour’s Lost, RSC), Ahmed Hamad (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, National Theatre), Chad Saint Louis (After the Act, Royal Court), Annabel Marlow (Muriel’s Wedding, Leicester Curve), Rumi Sutton (Miss Saigon, Sheffield Crucible), and Stevie Webb (Shucked, Regents Park Theatre).

The production is directed by Tim Jackson and features musical direction by Katy Richardson, lighting design by Harriet White, sound design by Rob Atkinson, and casting by Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting.

Supported by Birmingham Hippodrome’s New Musical Theatre Department, these workshop performances offer the first opportunity for audiences to experience this original British musical in development. A preview performance of “Dead or Alive,” a song from the show performed by Melanie-Joyce Bermudez, is currently available to view online.