Full Cast Announced For TRANSLATIONS at the National Theatre

After a sold-out run, Ian Rickson's acclaimed production of Translations returns to The National Theatre in October 2019. Brian Friel's modern classic is a powerful account of nationhood, which sees the turbulent relationship between England and Ireland play out in one quiet community.

Dermot Crowley, Ciarán Hinds, Seamus O'Hara, Judith Roddy, and Rufus Wright return to reprise their roles, with Jack Bardoe, Liádan Dunlea, Fra Fee, Amy Molloy and Julian Moore-Cook joining the cast. Previews from 15 October, press night 21 October final performance 18 December.

Owen, the prodigal son, returns to rural Donegal from Dublin. With him are two British army officers. Their ambition is to create a map of the area, replacing the Gaelic names with English. It is an administrative act with radical consequences.

Directed by Ian Rickson, with design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Neil Austin and music by Stephen Warbeck, sound design by Ian Dickinson, movement director Anna Morrissey.





