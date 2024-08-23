Full Cast Announced For CAKE: The Marie Antoinette Playlist At The Other Palace From 13 September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following electrifying try-out performances at The Lyric Theatre last year, Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul-Taylor Mills will present the brand-new musical, come gig, come ballet, now back for a full reign at The Other Palace from 13 September 2024 for a strictly limited season.

In celebration of the show's central figure, all tickets for the first three performances (Friday 13 and Saturday 14 September) will be priced at £17.55, which was the year Marie Antoinette was born.

Joining the previously announced West End stars Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins; Strictly Ballroom) as Marie Antoinette and Renée Lamb (Be More Chill; SIX) as Jeanne, the royal court is now complete with star of SIX The Musical and The Cher Show, Millie O'Connell joining the cast as Nicole, and fresh from the Kit Kat Club, reprising his role of the Cardinal, having previously played it during Cake's 2023 UK Tour, is Travis Ross.

The company is completed by Lila Eccles (Cinderella), Tarik Frimpong (The Drifters Girl), Sunny Lee (Hillsong Carols), Zara Macintosh (& Juliet), Emma Robotham-Hunt (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) and Manu Sarswat (London Stage Debut) in the ensemble.

From some of the most exciting figures in modern British theatre, Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist continues its journey, following a successful UK tour at the start of 2023 and five performances in the West End last September, it now returns for a limited season in London this autumn.

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist has an award-winning creative team, including Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Emilia – The Globe), Tasha Taylor Johnson (The Cat In The Hat), singer-song writer Jack McManus with Bronagh Lagan (Cruise) and Christopher Tendai (Closer To Heaven) joining as director and choreographer respectively, as they build on Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie (In the Heights; Jesus Christ Superstar)'s original show.

Combining a multi-genre pop score with 18th century France, Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist, retells a story that sparked a revolution. Marie Antoinette's reign was blighted by gossip and scandal. But when she is implicated in a crime to defraud the crown jewellers of a diamond necklace, it is not just her reputation at stake, but the monarchy and France itself. Cake was originally commissioned by Paul Taylor-Mills (Heathers; In the Heights) and promises to re-define our expectations of what a musical can be.

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist has book by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and Tasha Taylor Johnson, music and lyrics by Jack McManus and Tasha Taylor-Johnson, directed by Bronagh Lagan based on the original staging by Drew McOnie with additional choreography by Christopher Tendai. Set and costume design by Sami Fendall, lighting design by Joshie Harriette and casting by Will Burton.

Comments