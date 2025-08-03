Fractured Time Productions Will Present THE DYING WISH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Dying Wish will run September 30 through October 1 at the Golden Goose Theatre as part of the Lambeth Fringe Festival. Tickets are £16 and the running time is 75 minutes.

Set in a crumbling execution chamber, The Dying Wish follows two weary hangmen, Rooney and Ingmar, as they attempt to carry out the execution of Paul Freeman, a man condemned for an escalating list of bizarre and increasingly nonsensical crimes that say more about the broken system than the man himself.

As a new execution method is presented, unexpected visitors arrive and the list of charges grows more surreal, the piece spirals into absurdity, dehumanization, and moral ambiguity, confronting audiences with the contradictions of institutional violence and our collective moral blindness. The line between duty and cruelty blurs, forcing both the hangmen and the audience to confront the very nature of guilt, punishment, and complicity.

The play culminates in an eye-opening, and unexpected finale!

Darkly comic, surreal, and uncomfortably real, The Dying Wish shines a light on the moral absurdity in our world.

Content warnings: Age 18+ Explores dark themes including injustice, execution, and grief, but overall, it is handled with absurdist humour and satirical style. Some scenes contain mild strong language, flashing lights, and loud sounds.

Overall, it's more funny and thought-provoking than frightening!

Fractured Time Productions, is a female-led, ethnically diverse, sustainable and inclusive, UK- based theatre company directed by Claire-Monique Martin and Verônica Sarno.

The company's mission is to bring the classics to life by reimagining them through the lens of today's language, culture, and lived experience. We delve into the past to shed light on the present. Our aim is to produce daring, socially relevant new writing that combines classic theatre roots with a contemporary voice whilst being sustainable with set, props and costume.

The Dying Wish is a unique and powerful work by the exceptionally talented Brazilian writer, Mauro Fazion. With one foot rooted in the past and the other in the present, the play brings historical echoes into contemporary focus. This combination is exactly what defines Fractured Time Productions' work.

Mauro said that working with Fractured Time Productions is a great next step! "I think it aligns very well with my ambitions for a new kind of theatre, which is looking to break the conventions, as it is so well defined by Fractured Time Productions in their "taking the conventions of theatre and film and breaking them into tiny pieces... I love this." - Mauro Fazion.

CAST:

Chris Machari, Omar Aga, Chris Gallagher, Precious Scott, Romeo Olukotun, Cyril Auclair, Andrea Furlotti & Iago Cabrero .

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director/Producer - Verônica Sarno Writer/Co-Producer - Mauro Fazion

Stage Manager/Producer - Claire-Monique Martin