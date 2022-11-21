First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards; MOULIN ROUGE Leads Best Musical

Accessibility Champion

Not F**kin' Sorry company - 2022

Best Cabaret

Jenna Russell - JENNA RUSSELL - Cadogan Hall

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Classical / Opera Performer

Kate Lindsey - THE HANDMAID'S TALE - London Coliseum

Best Classical / Opera Production

THE HANDMAID'S TALE - ENO

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Catherine Zuber - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

Alex Timbers - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Justin Martin - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Immersive Production

DOCTOR WHO: TIME FRACTURE - UNIT HQ

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Courtney Stapleton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - London Palladium

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play

Jodie Comer - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical

James McKeon - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best New Production of a Musical

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre

Best New Production of a Play

PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre

Best New Regional or Touring Production

WAITRESS - Touring

Best Newcomer

Jodie Comer - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Off-West End Theatre

The Other Palace

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical

Hannah Lowther - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Other Palace

Best Regional Theatre

Curve Theatre - Leicester

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Derek McLane - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Peter Hylenski - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Special Event

SIX Live Recording Vaudeville

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Lauren Drew - LEGALLY BLONDE - Regents Park Open Air Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play

Mary Malone - THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse

Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Nina Dunn - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Arts Theatre