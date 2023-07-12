Photo: First Look at Hugh Dennis Guest Starring in BLEAK EXPECTATIONS

He takes over the role from Tuesday 18 - Sunday 23 July.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 2 Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL
THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 3 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 4 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production

This week, Hugh Dennis is treading the boards at the West End's Criterion Theatre as the narrator in Bleak Expectations.  Check out the photo below!

Hugh Dennis will be appearing in performances until Sunday 16 July. Comedian and actor Tom Allen will be next week's narrator, taking over the role from Tuesday 18 - Sunday 23 July.

Adapted from the hugely successful and award-winning BBC Radio 4 comedy, Bleak Expectations transfers directly from its run at The Watermill Theatre. Each week an a-list guest star will take on the role of narrator.

Bleak Expectations follows young Pip's extraordinary exploits with sisters Pippa and Poppy plus best friend Harry Biscuit as they attempt to escape the calculating clutches of the dastardly Mr Gently Benevolent, defeat the hideous Hardthrasher siblings, and deflect disaster at every turn! 

Will evil be vanquished by virtue? Can love triumph over hate? Escape with this joyfully anarchic comedy featuring barbarous boarding schools, contemptible conspiracies, roaring romances, devilish disguises, and definitely, probably, hopefully, a happy ending!

The production runs at the Criterion Theatre until 13 August. 

Photo: First Look at Hugh Dennis Guest Starring in BLEAK EXPECTATIONS




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Just Might Break A World Record Tonight Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Just Might Break A World Record Tonight

BWW catches up with Myles and Dan to chat about Just Might Break A World Record Tonight.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Isabel Klein Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Isabel Klein Q&A

BWW caught up with Isabel Klein to chat about bringing SHOWSTOPPER to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

3
STRICTLY COME DANCING THE PROFESSIONALS 2024 Tour Announced Photo
STRICTLY COME DANCING THE PROFESSIONALS 2024 Tour Announced

May 2024 sees the critically acclaimed Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals UK Tour taking to the road once more.  And for the first time ever, audiences will be treated to a dazzling dozen amazing pro dancers from BBC One’s smash hit Strictly Come Dancing, performing this spectacular show in venues across the country. Tickets are available from Friday 14 July.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: George Zacharopoulos Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: George Zacharopoulos Q&A

BWW caught up with George Zacharopoulos to chat about bringing Wonderland to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
WICKED
PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Recommended For You