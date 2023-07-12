Photo: First Look at Hugh Dennis Guest Starring in BLEAK EXPECTATIONS

This week, Hugh Dennis is treading the boards at the West End's Criterion Theatre as the narrator in Bleak Expectations. Check out the photo below!

Hugh Dennis will be appearing in performances until Sunday 16 July. Comedian and actor Tom Allen will be next week's narrator, taking over the role from Tuesday 18 - Sunday 23 July.

Adapted from the hugely successful and award-winning BBC Radio 4 comedy, Bleak Expectations transfers directly from its run at The Watermill Theatre. Each week an a-list guest star will take on the role of narrator.

Bleak Expectations follows young Pip's extraordinary exploits with sisters Pippa and Poppy plus best friend Harry Biscuit as they attempt to escape the calculating clutches of the dastardly Mr Gently Benevolent, defeat the hideous Hardthrasher siblings, and deflect disaster at every turn!

Will evil be vanquished by virtue? Can love triumph over hate? Escape with this joyfully anarchic comedy featuring barbarous boarding schools, contemptible conspiracies, roaring romances, devilish disguises, and definitely, probably, hopefully, a happy ending!

The production runs at the Criterion Theatre until 13 August.