First Look At John le Carre's The Spy Who Came In From The Cold in the West End

The Ink Factory and Second Half Productions have today released production images from the West End premiere of John le Carré’s The Spy Who Came in from the Cold.

Adapted for the stage by award-winning playwright and screenwriter David Eldridge (Festen), this is the first novel by the undisputed master of the modern spy genre to be brought to life on stage. Jeremy Herrin directs following his recent acclaimed productions of People, Places and Things and Long Day’s Journey into Night.

The Spy Who Came in from the Cold is now playing at @sohoplace until February 21, 2026 with opening night on November 26, 2025. It will then embark on a UK-wide tour from March 12 through August 22.

Rory Keenan (Somewhere Boy, The Regime) and Screen International Star of Tomorrow Agnes O’Casey (Lies We Tell, Black Doves) reprise their critically acclaimed roles as disillusioned British intelligence officer Alec Leamas and the idealistic, left-wing librarian Liz Gold. John Ramm (King Lear, Wolf Hall/Bring Up The Bodies) and Gunnar Cauthery (Dear England, Mack & Mabel) also return as George Smiley and Hans-Dieter Mundt. Completing the cast are original performers Philip Arditti (Breathtaking, No Return) as Fielder, Norma Atallah as Miss Crail/President of the Tribunal, Matt Betteridge (Ulster American, Slow Horses) as Riemeck/Kiever, Ian Drysdale(Firebrand, Ross) as Control, Tom Kanji (Richard My Richard, The Box of Delights) as Ashe and David Rubin (Grantchester, Finding My Voice) as Pitt/Ford.

The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, is designed by Max Jones with lighting design by Azusa Ono, composition by Paul Englishby, sound design by Elizabeth Purnell, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, fight direction by Bret Yount, and voice by Hazel Holder. Completing the creative team is Casting Director Jessica Ronane CDG.

The Chichester Festival Theatre production of John le Carre’s The Spy Who Came in from the Cold is produced by The Ink Factory and Second Half Productions, in association with Nica Burns. It is presented in the West End in association with Bartner and Tulchin, Monkstown and Scott Delman.

Photo credit: Johan Persson