Final Week To Vote In The 2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; See The Current Standings!

Accessibility Champion

Chichester Festival Theatre 23%

Southwark Playhouse 20%

Southbank Centre 20%

Shona Louise 17%

Ramps on the Moon 16%

David Bellwood 4%

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre 46%

JoAnn M Hunter - CINDERELLA - Gillian Lynne Theatre 21%

Julia Cheng - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 13%

Lynne Page - SPRING AWAKENING - Almeida Theatre 7%

Drew McOnie - CAROUSEL - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 7%

Ann Yee - SOUTH PACIFIC - Chichester Festival Theatre 6%

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Catherine Zuber - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre 42%

Gabriela Tylesova - CINDERELLA - Gillian Lynne Theatre 24%

Gabriella Slade - BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS - UK Tour 14%

Jon Morrell - ANYTHING GOES - Barbican 10%

Lisa Duncan - GET UP, STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 6%

Janet Bird - WHAT'S NEW PUSSYCAT? - Birmingham Repertory Theatre 4%

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

John Rando - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre 28%

Michael Grandage - FROZEN - Theatre Royal Drury Lane 25%

Rebecca Frecknall - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 17%

Candice Edmunds/Jamie Harrison - BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS - UK Tour 11%

Kathleen Marshall - ANYTHING GOES - Barbican 11%

Rupert Goold - SPRING AWAKENING - Almeida Theatre 7%

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Matthew Dunster - 2:22 - A GHOST STORY - Nöel Coward Theatre 45%

Katy Rudd - THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE - National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre 21%

Jamie Lloyd - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre 20%

Rebecca Taichman - INDECENT - Menier Chocolate Factory 7%

Blanche McIntyre - HYMN - Almeida Theatre 4%

Katie Mitchell - LITTLE SCRATCH - Hampstead Theatre 4%

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Carrie Hope Fletcher - CINDERELLA - Gillian Lynne Theatre 22%

Olly Dobson - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Aldephi Theatre 17%

Eddie Redmayne - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 10%

Stephanie McKeon - FROZEN - Theatre Royal Drury Lane 9%

Beverley Knight - THE DRIFTERS GIRL - Garrick Theatre 8%

Sutton Foster - ANYTHING GOES - Barbican 8%

Jessie Buckley - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 7%

Dianne Pilkington - BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS - UK Tour 6%

Arinzé Kene - GET UP, STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 5%

Tom Francis - RENT - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 4%

Ivano Turco - CINDERELLA - Gillian Lynne Theatre 3%

Julian Ovenden - SOUTH PACIFIC - Chichester Festival Theatre 2%

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play

James McAvoy - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre 25%

Hadley Fraser - 2:22 - A GHOST STORY - Nöel Coward Theatre 21%

Cush Jumbo - HAMLET - Young Vic 11%

Ralph Fiennes - FOUR QUARTETS - UK Tour/Harold Pinter Theatre 11%

Lucy McCormick - WUTHERING HEIGHTS - Bristol Old Vic/National Theatre 7%

Ian Shaw - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Ambassadors Theatre 5%

Emma Corrin - ANNA X - Harold Pinter Theatre 4%

Jack Holden - CRUISE - Duchess Theatre 4%

David Harewood - BEST OF ENEMIES - Young Vic 4%

Patsy Ferran - CAMP SIEGFRIED - Old Vic 4%

Linda Bassett - WHAT IF IF ONLY - Royal Court 3%

Clare Perkins - THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN - Kiln Theatre 2%

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre 48%

Isabella Byrd - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 15%

Tim Lutkin - LIFE OF PI - Wyndham's Theatre 14%

Paule Constable - THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE - National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre 13%

Charles Balfour - GET UP, STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 6%

Jon Clark - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre 5%

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Jim Henson - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre 30%

James McKeon - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre 30%

Stephen Ridley - ANYTHING GOES - Barbican 14%

Jennifer Whyte - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 13%

Ehsaan Shivarani - THE WIZ - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 11%

DJ Walde - HYMN - Almeida Theatre 2%

Best New Production Created for Streaming

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - The Other Palace Online 34%

SUNSET BOULEVARD - AT HOME - Curve Theatre, Leicester 31%

APOLLO 13: THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - The Original Theatre Company 12%

THREE KINGS - Old Vic In Camera 11%

BUBBLE - Nottingham Playhouse 8%

WHAT A CARVE UP! - Barn Theatre/Lawrence Batley Theatre/New Wolsey Theatre 4%

Best New Production of a Musical

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre 25%

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre 24%

FROZEN - Theatre Royal Drury Lane 16%

CINDERELLA - Gillian Lynne Theatre 14%

CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 11%

ANYTHING GOES - Barbican 9%

Best New Production of a Play

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre 38%

LEOPOLDSTADT - Wyndham's Theatre 25%

WHAT IF IF ONLY - Royal Court 14%

BEST OF ENEMIES - Young Vic 10%

BIG BIG SKY - Hampstead Theatre 8%

VALUE ENGINEERING: SCENES FROM THE GRENFELL INQUIRY - The Tabernacle 5%

Best New Regional or Touring Production

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - UK Tour 33%

BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS - UK Tour 23%

DREAMGIRLS - UK Tour 17%

A CHORUS LINE - Curve Theatre, Leicester 12%

THE WIZ - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 11%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Leeds Playhouse/Opera North 4%

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical

Hana Stewart - SIX - Vaudeville Theatre 30%

Mark Oxtoby - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre 23%

Nuno Queimado - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre 17%

Rebecca Botterill - WICKED - Apollo Victoria Theatre 13%

Danielle Fiamanya - FROZEN - Theatre Royal Dury Lane 12%

Ethan Davis - THE DRIFTERS GIRL - Garrick Theatre 4%

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Tim Hatley - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre 36%

Christopher Oram - FROZEN - Theatre Royal Drury Lane 36%

Tom Scutt - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 14%

Fly Davis (with puppetry design by Samuel Wyer) - THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE - National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre 9%

Madeleine Boyd - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Leeds Playhouse/Opera North 3%

Vicki Mortimer - BACH & SONS - Bridge Theatre 2%

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Peter Hylenski - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre 61%

Carolyn Downing - LIFE OF PI - Wyndham's Theatre 11%

Ian Dickinson - THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE - National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre 10%

Paul Arditti - THE BOOK OF DUST - LA BELLE SAUVAGE - Bridge Theatre 8%

Ben and Max Ringham - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre 8%

Max Pappenheim - OLD BRIDGE - Bush Theatre 2%

Best Special Event

The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre 54%

Bonnie & Clyde: In Concert, Theatre Royal Drury Lane 13%

Edinburgh Festival Fringe 10%

Sunset Boulevard, Royal Albert Hall 8%

Constellations, Vaudeville Theatre 8%

Leave a Light On, Lambert Jackson Productions/The Theatre Café 7%

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Cedric Neal - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre 20%

Jason Pennycooke - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre 19%

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt - CINDERELLA - Gillian Lynne Theatre 13%

Craig Gallivan - FROZEN - Theatre Royal Drury Lane 11%

Dom Hartley-Harris - RENT - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 6%

Rachael Wooding - PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre/Savoy Theatre 6%

Rebecca Trehearn - CINDERELLA - Gillian Lynne Theatre 5%

Tosh Wanogho-Maud - THE DRIFTERS GIRL - Garrick Theatre 5%

Omari Douglas - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 4%

Gabrielle Brooks - GET UP, STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 4%

Joanna Riding - CAROUSEL - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 4%

Liza Sadovy - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 3%

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play

Hannah Jarrett-Scott - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) - Criterion Theatre 28%

Norah Lopez Holden - HAMLET - Young Vic 10%

Paapa Essiedu - A NUMBER - Old Vic 10%

Dino Fetscher - THE NORMAL HEART - National Theatre 8%

Michele Austin - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre 8%

Eben Figueiredo - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre 7%

Akiya Henry - THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH - Almeida Theatre 7%

Nadine Higgin - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare's Globe 6%

Syrus Lowe - BEST OF ENEMIES - Young Vic 6%

George Fouracres - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare's Globe 5%

Jennifer Daley - BIG BIG SKY - Hampstead Theatre 4%

Alex Mugnaioni - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Southwark Playhouse 3%

Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Finn Ross - SPRING AWAKENING - Almeida Theatre 32%

Nina Dunn - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Ambassadors Theatre 20%

Akhila Krishnan - WHAT'S NEW PUSSYCAT? - Birmingham Repertory Theatre 18%

Luke Halls - THE BOOK OF DUST - LA BELLE SAUVAGE - Bridge Theatre 17%

Mikaela Liakata and Tal Yarden - ANNA X - Harold Pinter Theatre 8%

Ravi Deepres - AND BREATHE... - Almeida Theatre 7%

Lockdown Hero

Andrew Lloyd Webber 37%

Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton/Theatre Support Fund+ 28%

Sam Mendes/Theatre Artists Fund 21%

Nica Burns 7%

Scene/Change team 4%

ENO Breathe team 3%