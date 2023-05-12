FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE Will Perform New UK Residencies In Edinburgh, Birmingham, Manchester, and Leicester

Artistic Director Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Producer Jared Harford, and the whole team at Interactive Theatre International are proud to announce that - due to popular demand - new dates have been released for the Hotel Brooklyn residencies for Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, the critically acclaimed international immersive phenomenon currently celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary. New residencies have also been announced for Edinburgh and Birmingham this autumn, and a series of international touring dates have also been confirmed for 2023.

Scottish audiences will be able to enjoy Basil's antics this autumn, with an Click Here residency now confirmed for 28 September - 8 October at the Apex Grassmarket Hotel 31-35 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2HS. Those in the Midlands can visit Sybil and Manuel at the Banqueting Suite at the Council House, Victoria Square, Click Here B1 1BB from 26 October - 5 November.

The show will return to Hotel Brooklyn Click Here, 59 Portland Street, M1 3HP for a pre-Christmas weekend (5 - 6 December) and then sit down for a three-week stint in spring 2024, with performances from 14 February - 3 March. The show will also do a pre-Christmas weekend at Hotel Brooklyn Click Here, 101 Welford Rd, LE2 7QS (12 - 13 December), and then return in 2024 for a two-week spring stint from 7 - 17 March.

The show's 2023 international dates include Ireland 24 Nov - 17 Dec), Denmark (21 Nov - 10 Dec), the Netherlands 12 Oct - 12 Nov) and Sweden 20-22 Oct).

The producers are offering a special Earlybird ticket offer on all the new dates - 10% discount on all tickets purchased by midnight on Thursday 25 May.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a highly interactive experience, where audiences enjoy a 3-course meal and 5-star comedy. It has just extended its residency in London for another year, with Click Here until December 2023.

When the audience become diners in the 'Faulty Towers' restaurant, pretty much anything can happen - because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a 2-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a '70s-style 3-course meal together with a good dollop of mayhem.

Expect the unexpected!

Producer Jared Harford said, "We're so thrilled at the reception we have received opening residencies in new cities, and we cannot wait to open more later this year. We look forward to welcoming new audiences through the door, and hope to expand even further across the UK in 2024 - plus continuing our world-wide success with our European dates in 2023."

A loving tribute to the BBC's classic TV series, the show has been seen by over a million people worldwide since the very first show at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane on 24 April 1997.

Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, the show has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 41 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season. The show has toured to over 1000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average across the UK, and has just celebrated its tenth year in London, cementing its status as London's longest running immersive experience.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to Fawlty Towers, the BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth. Their TV scripts are not used in Faulty Towers The Dining Experience. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses its own original scripts and format.