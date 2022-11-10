F--KING MEN Returns to London With A New Updated Version in 2023

A modern retelling of Schnitzler's infamous classic 'La Ronde', F★★king Men is a fascinating, funny and provocative story of sex, love and connection.

This dramatic comedy follows 10 men through a series of erotic encounters that change their lives in small but significant ways. In a raw and updated new version for 2023, Tony-winning writer Joe DiPietro ('Memphis', 'The Toxic Avenger,' 'What's New Pussycat?'), takes a sharp and insightful look at the experiences of modern gay men as they navigate their conflicting desires for the comfort of monogamous love and the thrill of sexual freedom.

Joe DiPietro said: "I couldn't be more excited to debut this updated version of F★★king Men . Much about our queer lives has evolved and changed since the play's debut, so to bring contemporary attitudes to this roundelay of sex, love and intimacy has opened up new layers of meaning. I'm especially excited to see this play through a youthful and modern lens, which promises to deliver a sexy, incisive and hilarious night out."

It starts previews at Waterloo East Theatre from Thursday 20 April, 2023. Press night is Tuesday 25 April at 7.30pm. The strictly limited season is booking to Sunday 18 June.

Cast and creative team to be announced. Produced by Adam Roebuck ('Afterglow', UK premiere, Southwark Playhouse and Waterloo East Theatre).