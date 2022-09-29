Exclusive: Save up to 47% GREASE THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Exclusive: tickets from just £15 for Grease The Musical

The One You Want. The One You Need. Oh Yes Indeed!

Grittier and more electrifying than ever before, the world's best-loved musical returns to London, starring Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine.

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

Bursting with hits including "Summer Nights", "Greased Lightnin'", "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and "You're the One That I Want", this thrilling new production is directed by the Leicester Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, and choreographed by the legendary Arlene Phillips.

Grease arrives back in the West End for 26 weeks only from 3 May 2022.

It's the one that you want - so don't miss out!

