Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Exclusive: Save up to 47% GREASE THE MUSICAL

Book by 2 October to get tickets from just £15

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  
Grease The Musical

Exclusive: tickets from just £15 for Grease The Musical

The One You Want. The One You Need. Oh Yes Indeed!

Grittier and more electrifying than ever before, the world's best-loved musical returns to London, starring Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine.

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

Bursting with hits including "Summer Nights", "Greased Lightnin'", "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and "You're the One That I Want", this thrilling new production is directed by the Leicester Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, and choreographed by the legendary Arlene Phillips.

Grease arrives back in the West End for 26 weeks only from 3 May 2022.

It's the one that you want - so don't miss out!

Exclusive: tickets from just £15 for Grease The Musical


Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Exclusive 48hr Presale for Limited West End Season of OKLAHOMA!Exclusive 48hr Presale for Limited West End Season of OKLAHOMA!
September 28, 2022

Exclusive 48 hour presale for smash-hit show Oklahoma! at the Wyndham's Theatre
Apple and Southbank Centre Launch Partnership to Support Black Creatives in the UKApple and Southbank Centre Launch Partnership to Support Black Creatives in the UK
September 28, 2022

Apple and the Southbank Centre have launched a groundbreaking partnership to support Black creatives in the UK.
Glasgow and Liverpool Remain Contenders to be 2023 Eurovision Host CityGlasgow and Liverpool Remain Contenders to be 2023 Eurovision Host City
September 28, 2022

The BBC has provided an update on the bidding process for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, and confirmed that two cities, Glasgow and Liverpool, remain in competition to be the 2023 host city.
EMOJILAND Will Play in the West End for One Night OnlyEMOJILAND Will Play in the West End for One Night Only
September 27, 2022

Having opened off-Broadway in January 2020 where it received a New York Times Critics’ Pick, the award-winning Emojiland, will be hitting the West End on 31 October 2022.
The Old Vic Announces Charity Support for City Harvest During This Year's A CHRISTMAS CAROLThe Old Vic Announces Charity Support for City Harvest During This Year's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
September 27, 2022

This year, The Old Vic will raise money in aid of City Harvest during the run of Matthew Warchus’ smash hit production of A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).