Exclusive Photo Flash: Meet the Cast of GATSBY THE MUSICAL in Concert at Live at Zedel

"Live at Zedel" the famous 'Crazy Coqs' in the heart of Piccadilly, that plays host to theatre, cabaret, music and the performing arts. The beautiful Art Deco venue is the perfect setting for a showcase concert performance of "GATSBY- the Musical"

Daisy Buchanan becomes the centre of the story in this musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby. Seeing the tragic events unfold through her eyes, we are given a fresh perspective of F Scott Fitzgerald's iconic Jazz Age novel. Revelling in the glitz and glamour, we also get a glimpse of the sadness and secrets that ripple beneath the surface; as we follow Daisy's quest to discover what happened to Jay Gatsby.

Starring Jodie Steele ( Heathers, Wicked, Rock of Ages ) as Daisy Buchanan.

Ross William Wild will be Jay Gatsby. The former Spandau Ballet lead singer, who has carved out a diverse career in entertainment as a talented singer and actor with his trademark 'edgy' performance style.

Emma Williams ( Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Love Story, Desperately Susan, Zorro, Half A Sixpence ) the 4 times Olivier Award nominee takes on the role of 'Myrtle Wilson', perhaps the most tragic of all Fitzgerald's characters left scattered in the wake of the American Dream.

A great event for lovers of new musical theatre, this is a chance to catch an exclusive concert performance of this unique show.

Other cast includes Edward Court ( Notre Dame, Camelot in Concert - London Palladium, Aladdin ) Greg Canestrari ( Miss Saigon 25thAnniversary Gala Performance, Over The Rainbow, Cabaret ), Lauren Chinery ( Miss Nightingale West End, Dreamboats and Petticoats ), Matthew Wycliffe ( The Commitments, Jersey Boys, Buddy in The Buddy Holly Story )

Samson Ajewole ( La Cage Aux Folles, The Life, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery ) and a new comer to the West End Tristan Pegg.

Written by Linnie Reedman with music and lyrics by Joe Evans, this is set to be a party that can't be missed this summer. From the 27th to the 29th August 2019.

For more information, visit www.brasseriezedel.com/live-at-zedel/gatsby-the-musical/.

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





