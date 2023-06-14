Exclusive: Onsale Now: Diana: The Musical at the Eventim Apollo

Mother. Daughter. Sister. Wife. Philanthropist. Icon. Princess.

The dazzling and devastating life of Princess Diana takes centre stage in this original musical by writers David Bryan and Joe DiPietro - best known for Memphis.

It is 1996. Diana has divorced the heir to the throne. She is free.

This radical new version of Diana: The Musical, directed by Owen Horsley, hands the microphone to Diana as she reflects on her past. In a theatrical twist, this is a tale in two parts, narrated by Diana (Kerry Ellis) as she looks back on herself as the 19 year old Diana (Maiya Quansah-Breed) that captured the nation.

On this stage she is in control of her narrative and her story is brought to life with humour and satire and in turn reveals a woman who, having just signed her divorce papers, sees a future filled with opportunity.

Following its viral Netflix recording, this will be the first time the UK has seen this iconic Broadway musical live on stage. Featuring brilliant, 80s-inspired mega-hit show-tunes, and guest-starring Denise Welch as The Queen, this show promises to be a fabulous night out.