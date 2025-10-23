Exclusive: Listen to 'I’m Gonna Be Strong' From BRONCO BILLY - THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bronco Billy – The Musical, Recorded live in performance during its 2024 run at London’s Charing Cross Theatre, will release an album on October 24, 2025. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive listen to 'I’m Gonna Be Strong' here.

Bronco Billy is a new musical comedy based on the 1980 Warner Bros film, starring and directed by Clint Eastwood, written by Dennis Hackin, by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. The musical features a book by Hackin, with music and lyrics by Chip Rosenbloom and John Torres, with additional lyrics by Michele Brourman. Orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision are by David O.

In 2024, the musical played a critically acclaimed limited engagement at London’s Charing Cross Theatre and now has its eyes set on a return to London and a future New York run. Bronco Billy –The Musical was developed and had its world premiere at the Skylight Theatre, Los Angeles in 2019. Its 18-week sold out run won multiple Ovation Awards for Best Book/ Original Musical and Best Lyrics and Music/Original Musical.

It’s 1979: The year of the Walkman, the first bungee jump... and the wildest ride you’ve never heard of — until now. Meet Bronco Billy McCoy, a sharpshooting dreamer clinging to his crumbling Wild West show, and Antoinette Lily, a high-society heiress turned runaway rebel. She's on the run from her villainous stepmother, he's barely holding it together — and when their worlds collide, the result is a whirlwind of disco, danger, and destiny. Bronco Billy – The Musical is a dazzling, feel-good adventure about chasing your dreams — no matter how far-fetched — and finding family in the unlikeliest of places. With a high-energy score, outrageous twists, a band of misfit performers and blundering assassins, it’s a madcap race for love, fame, and freedom across a rollercoaster America.

The album features original cast members Emily Benjamin (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club) as Antoinette Lily, Tarinn Callender (Come From Away, Paddington the Musical) as Bronco Billy McCoy, and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Odyssey, Paddington The Musical) as Constance Lily, Gemma Atkins (Mamma Mia!, Kinky Boots) as Dee Dee Delaware, Jonathan Bourne (The 39 Steps, Oklahoma!) as Sam Lily, Josh Butler (Why Am I So Single?) as Lasso Leonard, Alice Croft (The Commitments) as Mitzi Fritts, Chris Jared (The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, Amélie) as Sinclair St. Clair, Karen Mavundukure (Dreamgirls) as Doc Blue, Henry Maynard (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Lefty Lebow, Alexander McMorran (Billy Elliot The Musical, Jersey Boys) as Edgar White Lipton, Aharon Rayner (Miss Saigon) as Joe Eagle, Helen K Wint (Oklahoma!) as Lorraine, and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Saving Grace) as John Arlington, with swings Kalisha Amaris and David Muscat.

The band features Marcus Carter (Musical Director, Piano), Nick Anderson (Drums/Percussion), Kit Craig Lowden (Guitar), Nick Carter (Reeds), Lewis Dunsmore (Guitar/Keys), and Ayse Osman (Bass).