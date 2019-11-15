Event Cinema Release Of 42ND STREET Tops £1 Million At The UK Box Office

More2Screen, the award-winning Event Cinema distributor, today confirms that the cinema release of 42nd Street The Musical has taken £1.1 MILLION in its first week and it was the #1 film on Sunday 10th and Tuesday 12th November.

Christine Costello, CEO and Founder of More2Screen said, 'This tremendous box office result demonstrates the huge enthusiasm for watching West End musicals at the cinema and we'd like to thank everyone involved for their help in bringing this superb production to the big screen.'

Screened in more than 600 cinemas across the UK, Ireland and selected European territories on 10 and 12 November, this is the largest ever staging of the Tony Award-winning musical and it was produced by Michael Linnit and Michael Grade at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. The filmed production was produced for BroadwayHD by Executive Producers Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane. It stars national treasure Bonnie Langford as Dorothy Brock with Emmerdale's Tom Lister as Julian Marsh, Philip Bertioli as Billy Lawlor and Clare Halse as Peggy Sawyer, the talented young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway.

Encore screenings will continue into December, visit https://www.42ndstreetcinema.com/ for participating cinemas and to book tickets.





