Equity Re-Elects Paul W Fleming As General Secretary

Equity members have overwhelmingly re-elected Paul W Fleming to serve a second term as General Secretary of the performing arts and entertainment trade union.

In a resounding victory, Paul thanked his supporters, including the union's President, Council and members, and said members had backed the vision of a “fighting, progressive union with an industrial agenda focussed on delivering the industry they deserve.”

Paul's second five-year term will run until 2030.

Result:

Riky Ash: 19%

Paul W Fleming: 81%

Commenting on the result, Paul said: “It's an overwhelming honour to be re-elected as General Secretary of Equity. There's no union which fights harder than ours, and to win the support of our Council, activists, and now the whole membership for a second time is incredibly humbling.

“I am under no illusion that this win is just about me; it's about members supporting a fighting, progressive union with an industrial agenda focussed on delivering the industry they deserve.

“Our union will meet the challenges facing Equity members - from Artificial Intelligence, and dignity at work, to pay, protecting venues and modern working practices. The policies set by our Council and Conference, informed by our branches and committees, are leading the way on these core issues for working people in every industry.

“This election presented members with a choice: A fighting trades union looking to change the world of work, or a meek professional association retreating in on itself. Members chose a loud, proud, and radical vision for Equity, and I won't let you down.

“I want to particularly thank the President, officers, and Council of our union for their endorsement, vision and good governance. They give everything to make Equity the union its incredible membership deserves, and, following their example I will always do the same.”

First elected to the position of General Secretary in 2020, Paul is a seasoned negotiator, having worked as an Official for the West End and across the union's major theatre agreements. Despite the Covid pandemic, Equity's membership has grown to the highest in its history, at 50,000, under Paul's leadership.

Landmark agreements in theatre, TV and film have put money in members' pockets – in 2023, The Stand Up For 17% campaign achieved just that, delivering a historic pay rise for Equity members working in the West End; recent Equity-ITC agreements for independent theatre have included major pay increases and improvements to terms and conditions; while a new BBC TV agreement has also resulted in significantly better pay and working conditions for members.

Meanwhile, campaign and policy work has raised the profile of key issues facing performers and creative workers, led to increased arts funding, and even saved venues at risk of closure. Equity's ‘Stop AI Stealing the Show' campaign has highlighted the issue of artificial intelligence misuse, calling on politicians and tech companies to protect creatives' rights. Wherever arts funding cuts have been announced, Equity has mounted campaigns to oppose them - most recently resulting in increased funding for arts and culture in Scotland. And the union's work alongside community groups has meant the reopening of Oldham Coliseum and the continued protection of Bethnal Green Working Men's Club from closure.

A new Equity insurance package overseen by Paul, provides the best cover on the market for creatives, and the Equity Pension has a more sustainable fund. Paul has opened new offices and appointed more staff throughout the nations and regions, ensuring that Equity is positioned to fight for members across the UK's creative industries.

Currently, Equity is in the process of negotiating TV and Film agreements with Pact, the trade body representing the majority of production companies in the UK screen industry. Among the union's priorities on behalf of its performing artist members are increasing pay and secondary payments, AI protections, and improving the self-tape audition process. These priorities have been set by Equity members, who for the first time will be balloted on whether they accept Pact's offer.

The union is also engaged in campaigns to ‘Save River City' from closure by BBC Scotland, protect members from compulsory redundancy at the Welsh National Opera, and calling for union agreements for performers working in video games.

There were two candidates in the election, with stunt performer Riky Ash the challenger.

The election was held via a postal ballot of all members, as required by UK law. The ballot was run by independent scrutineers, UK Engage, from 24 March to Friday 2 May 2025. The turnout was 12.4%.

