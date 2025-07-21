Equity Applauds Bristol City Council Decision to Halt Bottle Yard Studios Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Equity has welcomed the announcement that Bristol City Council will no longer pursue the proposed sale of The Bottle Yard Studios. The decision follows months of advocacy by the union, which raised concerns over the impact a sale could have on local employment, public value, and the wider creative economy of the South West.

The Bottle Yard Studios, a key production hub in Bristol, has become an increasingly valuable asset for the city. According to the Bristol Film Office, the economic impact of filming at city locations and The Bottle Yard Studios rose by 55% in 2024–2025, reaching £46.6 million.

“Had regular and meaningful consultation with freelance creative workers and their union taken place, I believe this painful process could have been avoided,” said Equity’s South West Area Councillor Rachael Fagan. “I encourage the Council to explore previously dismissed options for The Bottle Yard Studios, which prioritise public ownership, ensuring value for money for Bristol residents.”

Equity launched its campaign against the rushed sale in autumn 2024, when the potential privatization of the studios appeared on the agenda of the Council’s Strategy and Resources Committee. The union has called for a reassessment of financial strategies that maintain public ownership while securing the long-term viability of the studios.

“Equity is looking forward to working with the Council to explore other options to secure a sustainable future for the studios,” added Fagan, “ensuring that freelancers both on and off screen are a part of the decision-making process at every step of the way.”