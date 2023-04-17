Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ensemble Cast and Two More Guest Stars Revealed For West End Season of BLEAK EXPECTATIONS

Performances run 3 May - 3 September.

Apr. 17, 2023  
Ensemble Cast and Two More Guest Stars Revealed For West End Season of BLEAK EXPECTATIONS

Craig Ferguson and Robert Lindsay are the latest names to join the lineup of guest stars each appearing in the West End transfer of Mark Evan's Dickens mash up Bleak Expectations.

Craig Ferguson said: " I'm delighted to be taking a brief sojourn from the self-aggrandizing hyperbolic world of American showbiz to be part of what many people are saying will be the greatest theatrical production of all time".

Robert Lindsay said: "What a journey from my first school play, "What the Dickens" playing the Dartful Rodger thru to Fagin at the Palladium to the peak of a "Bleak" appearance at the Criterion..... I've fulfilled my "Expectations"

Also announced is the full ensemble cast line up who play the full eighteen week season, while the guest stars take a week each. The ensemble cast is as follows:

AGNES BIN/FLORA DIES-EARLY- Ashh Blackwood

THOMAS BIN / BAKEWELL HAVERTWITCH/ BROADLY FECUND - Shane David-Joseph

HARRY BISCUIT - J.J. Henry

GENTLY BENEVOLENT - John Hopkins

PIP BIN - Dom Hodson

PIPPA BIN - Serena Manteghi

THE HARDTHRASHERS - Marc Pickering

POPPY BIN / RIPELY FECUND - Rachel Summers

The production will open in preview at the Criterion Theatre from 3 May. It will have a press night on 18 May and performances will run until 3 September.

The performance schedule is as follows:

3- 7 May: Nina Wadia

9-14 May: Dermot O'Leary

16-21 May: Sally Phillips

23-28 May: Robert Lindsay

30 May - 4 June: Sue Perkins

6-11 June: Julian Clary

13-18 June: Adjoa Andoh

20-25 June: Craig Ferguson

27 June - 2 July: Lee Mack

4-9 July: Stephen Mangan

11-16 July: Jo Brand

18-23 July: Tom Allen

25-30 July: Jack Dee

1-6 August: Alexander Armstrong

8-13 August: Stephen Fry

15-20 August: Ben Miller

29 August - 3 September: Nish Kumar

Bleak Expectations follows young Pip's extraordinary exploits with sisters Pippa and Poppy plus best friend Harry Biscuit as they attempt to escape the calculating clutches of the dastardly Mr Gently Benevolent, defeat the hideous Hardthrasher siblings, and deflect disaster at every turn!

Will evil be vanquished by virtue? Can love triumph over hate? Escape with this joyfully anarchic comedy featuring barbarous boarding schools, contemptible conspiracies, roaring romances, devilish disguises, and definitely, probably, hopefully, a happy ending!

Tickets to the run are on sale now, starting at £15 with over 16,000 tickets available across the run at £30 or under.

Ensemble Cast and Two More Guest Stars Revealed For West End Season of BLEAK EXPECTATIONS




Review: HORRIBLE HISTORIES: TERRIBLE THAMES, Tower Bridge Quay Photo
Review: HORRIBLE HISTORIES: TERRIBLE THAMES, Tower Bridge Quay
Terrible Thames is a delightful boat tour for visitors of all ages. Writers Terry Deary and Neal Foster do a fantastic job of making the script both educational and hilarious, telling the gory history of the Thames while also having enough potty humour to keep the children interested and political remarks to draw in the adults.
Review: LITTLE SCRATCH, New Diorama Photo
Review: LITTLE SCRATCH, New Diorama
Katie Mitchell breathes dangerous life into Rebecca Watson's disarmingly experimental novel
Review: HUMANS 2.0 BY CIRCA, Southbank Centre Photo
Review: HUMANS 2.0 BY CIRCA, Southbank Centre
The title of Circa’s Humans 2.0 has a double meaning: as well as being a new iteration of their 2017 show Humans, it explores on what could be the saving future graces for our benighted species: trust, community and incredibly fit bodies.
SZA Adds Fourth London Date to The S.O.S. Tour Photo
SZA Adds Fourth London Date to 'The S.O.S. Tour'
This is a huge milestone for SZA as it’s her biggest UK headline show run yet! This tour promises to showcase her powerful vocals and incredible stage presence. From Amsterdam to Paris, and Berlin to London, SZA will be taking Europe by storm, so make sure you secure your tickets.

More Hot Stories For You


Carla Harrison-Hodge & Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy Join THE SHAPE OF THINGS at Park TheatreCarla Harrison-Hodge & Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy Join THE SHAPE OF THINGS at Park Theatre
April 17, 2023

Trish Wadley Productions, in association with Park Theatre, has announced full casting for the first major revival in 20 years of Neil LaBute’s acclaimed play The Shape of Things in Park200. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
SCOUTS! THE MUSICAL Extended at The Other Palace StudioSCOUTS! THE MUSICAL Extended at The Other Palace Studio
April 17, 2023

Due to popular demand, with performances already selling out, Scouts! The Musical will be extending its run at The Other Palace Studio by a week. Learn how to purchase tickets!
Polka Theatre's New Artistic Director Helen Matravers Sets Out Her Vision and Christmas Shows For 2023Polka Theatre's New Artistic Director Helen Matravers Sets Out Her Vision and Christmas Shows For 2023
April 17, 2023

Artistic Director and Joint Chief Executive of Polka Theatre, Helen Matravers, has announced details of their 2023 Christmas offering: The Snow Queen will run from 11 November – 21 January in the Main Theatre for ages 6-12, alongside The Night Before Christmas for children aged 2-6, playing in the Adventure Theatre from 18 November – 14 January, returning to Polka after a highly successful run in 2021. 
SPY FOR SPY Premieres At Riverside Studios In JuneSPY FOR SPY Premieres At Riverside Studios In June
April 17, 2023

Spy for Spy – the world premiere of Kieron Barry's innovative new play – will open at Riverside Studios this summer, playing the Hammersmith venue's Studio 3 from Thursday 15 June to Sunday 2 July, with a press night on Tuesday 20 June.
Ally Pally's Terrace Beer Garden Launches For The Summer On Coronation WeekendAlly Pally's Terrace Beer Garden Launches For The Summer On Coronation Weekend
April 17, 2023

With its stunning views over London, and mesmerising sunsets, The Terrace beer garden at Alexandra Palace will reopen for Spring/Summer 2023 on the 6 May, in perfect time to offer Londoners a sun-soaked spot to enjoy the Bank Holiday and Coronation weekend. 
share