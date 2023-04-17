Ensemble Cast and Two More Guest Stars Revealed For West End Season of BLEAK EXPECTATIONS

Craig Ferguson and Robert Lindsay are the latest names to join the lineup of guest stars each appearing in the West End transfer of Mark Evan's Dickens mash up Bleak Expectations.

Craig Ferguson said: " I'm delighted to be taking a brief sojourn from the self-aggrandizing hyperbolic world of American showbiz to be part of what many people are saying will be the greatest theatrical production of all time".

Robert Lindsay said: "What a journey from my first school play, "What the Dickens" playing the Dartful Rodger thru to Fagin at the Palladium to the peak of a "Bleak" appearance at the Criterion..... I've fulfilled my "Expectations"

Also announced is the full ensemble cast line up who play the full eighteen week season, while the guest stars take a week each. The ensemble cast is as follows:

AGNES BIN/FLORA DIES-EARLY- Ashh Blackwood

THOMAS BIN / BAKEWELL HAVERTWITCH/ BROADLY FECUND - Shane David-Joseph

HARRY BISCUIT - J.J. Henry

GENTLY BENEVOLENT - John Hopkins

PIP BIN - Dom Hodson

PIPPA BIN - Serena Manteghi

THE HARDTHRASHERS - Marc Pickering

POPPY BIN / RIPELY FECUND - Rachel Summers

The production will open in preview at the Criterion Theatre from 3 May. It will have a press night on 18 May and performances will run until 3 September.

The performance schedule is as follows:

3- 7 May: Nina Wadia

9-14 May: Dermot O'Leary

16-21 May: Sally Phillips

23-28 May: Robert Lindsay

30 May - 4 June: Sue Perkins

6-11 June: Julian Clary

13-18 June: Adjoa Andoh

20-25 June: Craig Ferguson

27 June - 2 July: Lee Mack

4-9 July: Stephen Mangan

11-16 July: Jo Brand

18-23 July: Tom Allen

25-30 July: Jack Dee

1-6 August: Alexander Armstrong

8-13 August: Stephen Fry

15-20 August: Ben Miller

29 August - 3 September: Nish Kumar

Bleak Expectations follows young Pip's extraordinary exploits with sisters Pippa and Poppy plus best friend Harry Biscuit as they attempt to escape the calculating clutches of the dastardly Mr Gently Benevolent, defeat the hideous Hardthrasher siblings, and deflect disaster at every turn!

Will evil be vanquished by virtue? Can love triumph over hate? Escape with this joyfully anarchic comedy featuring barbarous boarding schools, contemptible conspiracies, roaring romances, devilish disguises, and definitely, probably, hopefully, a happy ending!

Tickets to the run are on sale now, starting at £15 with over 16,000 tickets available across the run at £30 or under.