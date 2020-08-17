Emma Kingston and Waylon Jacobs Will Lead THE LAST FIVE YEARS at the Minack Theatre

The Last Five Years will play at the outdoor venue from 15th - 19th September.

Casting has been announced for The Last Five Years at the Minack Theatre!

The cast will be led by Emma Kingston as Cathy and Waylon Jacobs as Jamie, WhatsOnStage reports.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Last Five Years will play at the world famous outdoor Minack Theatre in Cornwall from 15th - 19th September.

Tickets are on sale now from www.minack.com.

Award-winning director and choreographer Omar F Okai (Ruthless, Purlie, Five Guys Named Moe Frankfurt) and co-founder of The Black British Theatre Awards directs new production of Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk Winning Musical. The show, which ran off-Broadway in 2002 and was turned into a film in 2014 starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan, follows a five-year relationship between New York lovers Jamie and Cathy.

Alongside Okai, the production's creative team includes Musical Direction by Leo Munby (Gypsy, Dogfight) Set and Lighting Designs by Andrew Exeter (High Fidelity, Once On This Island) with Associate Designer Natalia Alvarez (Debut Festival, Paperboy) and Assistant Director Rebecca Wicking (Hair, A Tale of Two Cities and Rent).

The Last Five Years is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically.

