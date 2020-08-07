THE LAST FIVE YEARS Comes to the Outdoor Minack Theatre in Cornwall

Casting is to be announced & tickets are on sale now.

The Last Five Years will play at the world famous outdoor Minack Theatre in Cornwall from 15th - 19th September.



Award-winning director and choreographer Omar F Okai (Ruthless, Purlie, Five Guys Named Moe Frankfurt) and co-founder of The Black British Theatre Awards directs new production of Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk Winning Musical. The show, which ran off-Broadway in 2002 and was turned into a film in 2014 starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan, follows a five-year relationship between New York lovers Jamie and Cathy.

Alongside Okai, the production's creative team includes Musical Direction by Leo Munby (Gypsy, Dogfight) Set and Lighting Designs by Andrew Exeter (High Fidelity, Once On This Island) with Associate Designer Natalia Alvarez (Debut Festival, Paperboy) and Assistant Director Rebecca Wicking (Hair, A Tale of Two Cities and Rent).

Further creative team announcements to follow.

The Last Five Years is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically.

Executive Director of the Minack, Zoë Curnow, said: "I am delighted that David, Chris & Ben have secured the rights to bring 'The Last Five Years' to the Minack in September. We were really keen to have a musical in our amended 2020 programme and really look forward to welcoming them all to the Cornish cliffs!"

Okai added "We need to start looking to the future of theatre and I am so happy to be directing and working with a brilliant team on creating a fresh new look at The Last Five Years and bringing it to the Minack Theatre. Live theatre will be back and this is the start."

This new production is produced by David Jenkins for Brilliant Theatre in association with Chris Passey and Ben MacSkimming and will be staged at the Minack Theatre, Cornwall from the 15th - 19th September 2020.



Casting to be announced & tickets are on sale now from www.minack.com.

The Last Five Years was originally produced for the New York stage by Arielle Tepper and Marty Bell, originally produced by Northlight Theatre, Chicago, USA. This professional production is performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.

