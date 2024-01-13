Eleven Queens Are Set to Compete in Season 2 of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK VERSUS THE WORLD

They're back and fiercer than ever!

In this series spin off, the winning formula of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is elevated to the next level as RuPaul once again invites global Drag Race glamazons from around the world to start their engines and compete alongside celebrated UK Drag Racers for the coveted title of Queen of the Mothertucking World. For the first time in Drag Race UK herstory, the winning Queen will also receive a cash prize.

The Queens competing are: Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha - Spain; Choriza May - UK; Gothy Kendoll - UK; Hannah Conda – Australia; Jonbers Blonde - UK; Keta Minaj – Holland; La Grande Dame - France; Marina Summers – Philippines; Mayhem Miller – United States of America; Scarlet Envy – United States of America; and Tia Kofi - UK.

Judge Supremo, RuPaul is joined by resident judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr plus a sparkling array of superstar Guest Judges and a gaggle of celebrity cameos. Who will be crowned Queen of the Mothertucking World and become an International Drag Race Superstar?! Let the battle commence, and may the Best Drag Queen win!

In season one of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World, UK hun Blu Hydrangea captured audiences' hearts and the crown. More information about the special guest judges will be Ru-vealed in due course. Season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World will premiere Friday, February 9th on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day and date with its local airing in the UK.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World is a World of Wonder production for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer and is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller (Youth Audience(BBC iPlayer and BBC Three) and Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. The Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy and Johnni Javier and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.