Eight World Premieres and More Set for National Theatre's 2027 Season

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The National Theatre’s 2027 programme will include eight world premieres alongside much-loved classics, and a unique reach that extends across stages, screens and communities. Shows include Glorious Madness, Major, Samira, Ghostlight and more.

World Premieres

Reimagined Classics

For Audiences Everywhere

Inter Alia, Suzie Miller’s play will continue its run on Broadway in 2027 with Olivier Award winner Rosamund Pike and directed by Justin Martin. Next year also marks 60 years of cultural exchange between The National Theatre and the United States, a relationship that began with the NT’s landmark production of Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead transferring to Broadway.

Ballet Shoes, The National Theatre’s hit stage adaptation will embark on a major UK tour, co-produced with Chris Harper Productions. Casting includes Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke. The production will be working with Frozen Light, who will be providing multisensory performances for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities for select venues on the tour.

Expanded touring, audiences in all English regions will see productions from The National Theatre in their areas: The Rise and Fall of Little Voice will tour directly from its Dorfman run into seven major regional theatres and The Last Wild, in a co-production with the Unicorn Theatre, will tour in a new adaptation for primary school and family audiences to seven venues. National Theatre Learning to reach 1.5 million young people across the UK over the next year through its annual programme of schools' tours, skills training opportunities, participatory activity and digital resources breaking down barriers to the arts in schools and ensuring young people can engage with world-class drama as they learn.

National Theatre at Home, streaming platform will boost the global reach of the best of British Theatre by offering new subscribers a seven-day free trial. Over 25 new titles will be added to the streaming service in 2027.

Take Your Seats, will return in March to share Indhu Rubasingham’s family staging of The Jungle Book with audiences globally, for free via YouTube.

National Theatre Collection, new titles added in 2027 include Hamlet, The Playboy of the Western World and The Little Big Things, all available in 94 per cent of secondary state schools in the UK and in 1,660 (and rising) schools in America.

Pride, producers P&P Productions recently announced that this new joy-filled hit British musical will transfer to London’s Bridge Theatre due to popular demand following a sold-out run in The National Theatre’s Dorfman this summer.

Images for 2027 at The National Theatre can be found HERE. Full production information can be found HERE.

The National Theatre today announces its full slate of programming for 2027, bringing a world of stories to audiences everywhere. Eight world premieres sit alongside reimaginings of modern classics; an original new British musical is unveiled alongside a rare revival of a sweeping Broadway epic; and a return to repertory theatre, led by actor Paul Mescal, stands beside an artistic collaboration with the multi-award-winning immersive theatre company Punchdrunk.

These stories will be shared with audiences on our three stages, nationally across the UK, and globally around the world: through nationwide touring; transfers in London and in New York; and via our expanding digital theatre platforms – National Theatre Live in cinemas, National Theatre at Home streamed directly into homes, and The National Theatre Collection shared with schools, universities and the wider education sector.

Indhu Rubasingham, Director and Co-Chief Executive of The National Theatre

‘Next year’s programme brings together a remarkable range of work that looks across the last century to explore the perspectives, cultures and conflicts that continue to shape our world. Some of these stories are unfamiliar, some are rediscovered, and others are boldly reimagined for the times we are living in.

From new musicals and immersive theatre, to filmed productions translated into local languages and plays interwoven in repertory, each of these shows is shaped by extraordinary artists and united by themes of resilience and hope. Above all, at a time when we’re constantly asking what’s true, this programme puts the experience of truth at its heart.

In the Olivier, we are premiering two new plays by leading British playwrights, each returning to pivotal moments in the 1990s, a period that drastically shaped political futures, and each exploring themes of leadership, division and the possibility of forgiveness.

It means a lot to me to present this season of incisive plays, reflecting the international spirit at the heart of our National Theatre. With twentieth century classics, eight new plays and global stories, we are proud to continue our work of bringing The National Theatre to the world, and the world to The National Theatre.’

Kate Varah, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive of The National Theatre

‘Our 2027 programme reflects a scale, ambition and reach that places us at the heart of the UK’s thriving cultural ecosystem. At a time when original storytelling has never felt more important, we're investing in new writing, championing bold artistic voices and sharing the magic of theatre with audiences, wherever they are.

And, to mark six decades since our first Broadway transfer and in celebration of The National Theatre’s enduring cultural exchange with America, we have classic American plays on our London stages, our smash-hit Inter Alia transferring across the Atlantic, and we continue to expand our reach in schools across America.

It's remarkable that our work today reaches millions of people across 184 countries worldwide. From our stages to communities across the UK and audiences around the globe, we're bringing the very best of British theatre to more people than ever before.’

Major and The Great Indaba

In 2027 The National Theatre continues in its vital role of telling bold new stories and reimagined classics that speak to today. There are new plays written by leading British writers, dramatising real political events. In the Olivier Theatre, playwright James Graham (Dear England) and director Jeremy Herrin (People, Places & Things) reunite after the acclaimed This House and follow up with the world premiere of Major. Rising from humble Whip to Prime Minister in record time, John Major took over from Margaret Thatcher with an entirely new leadership style, and at a pivotal moment when the UK was redefining its relationship to Europe. At times of change, what does true leadership look like?

Following this in the Olivier theatre, National Theatre Director Indhu Rubasingham (The Jungle Book) will direct The Great Indaba, reuniting with writer Moira Buffini after their hit production of Handbagged. In a co-production with MGC, the play dramatises how the 1998 Good Friday Agreement took a big step forward at an extraordinary meeting in South Africa between the new National Unity Government led by Nelson Mandela and the bitter political rivals within Northern Ireland. An inspirational true story of diplomacy which gives hope to the idea that peace can always be achieved even in the greatest areas of conflict.

The Adeyemis – A Family Saga

Later in the year, British Nigerian writer Oladipo Agboluaje’s (New Nigerians) new political family drama The Adeyemis – A Family Saga will have its world premiere in the Dorfman theatre, with Lucian Msamati (Amadeus) making his National Theatre directing debut and three-time Emmy winning actor Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) also making her National Theatre debut in the role of Helen. Drawing on the richness of Oladipo Agboluaje’s acclaimed 1997 play Iya-Ile – The First Wife, this new play expands the original with a continuation of the story into one epic family drama. The Adeyemis – A Family Saga follows the fortunes of a wealthy but troubled clan through a turbulent period in Nigeria's recent history.

Samira

New plays telling global stories will sit across our stages. In the Dorfman theatre, Samira by Carmen Nasr (Under the Shadow) is a thrilling, funny and provocative new play set during the Arab Spring and directed by Emily Burns (Dear Octopus). Inspired by real events, the play explores authenticity, political upheaval, and the pursuit of truth. Casting announced today includes May Calamawy (Ramy) in the title role, Joshua McGuire (The Gold) as Dan, Lily Olufemi-Bywaters (Toto Kerblammo!) as Maya, Sirine Saba (Phaedra) as Rana, Karim Saleh (Luxor) as Kamil and Antonia Salib (Hijack) as Amira.

Mr Loverman

In the Lyttelton theatre there will be a major new stage adaptation by Natasha Gordon (Nine Night) of celebrated author Bernardine Evaristo’s acclaimed novel Mr Loverman, directed by Paulette Randall (Fences). A love story spanning six decades of life and family, from Antigua to modern-day London; initial casting includes Gary Beadle (Les Blancs) as Morris, Gabrielle Brooks (Get Up, Stand Up!) as Maxine/Young Merty, Llewella Gideon (CARE) as Merty/Augustina, Terique Jarrett (DADDY) as Daniel/Young Barry, Jenny Jules (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway) as Candaisy/Odette, Suzette Llewellyn (An Ideal Husband) as Asseleitha/Cynthia, Jo Martin (Doctor Who) as Carmel and Danny Sapani (Les Blancs) as Barry.

Glorious Madness

Outstanding revivals of classic musicals have long been part of the DNA of The National Theatre. More recently, we have become a space for new British musicals to develop and next year we will stage both classic and new side by side. The world premiere of Glorious Madness in the Dorfman, in a co-production with KPPL Productions, is a new musical with the songs (music and lyrics) of legendary Grammy and Brit Award-winning artist Joan Armatrading framed and heard anew within an original love story. Glorious Madness is directed by Phyllida Lloyd (Grenfell: in the words of survivors), who brought the hit productions of MAMMA MIA! and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical to life and has a book by Iman Qureshi (The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs).

West Side Story

This is followed by a major revival in the Olivier theatre of the Broadway classic West Side Story, conceived by Jerome Robbins (Gypsy) and using his original choreography for this new production, reproduced and adapted by Julio Monge, who was artistic collaborator and consultant on Steven Spielberg's 2021 film adaptation. This American masterpiece, with a book by Arthur Laurents (Gypsy), music by Leonard Bernstein (On the Town) and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim (Follies), will be co-directed in a new production reuniting directors Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell after their award-winning West End and Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman.

Suddenly Last Summer

Modern classics from both sides of the Atlantic will be given contemporary perspectives in new productions in our 60th year of cultural exchange with America in 2027. Starting off the year in the Olivier theatre, Michael Grandage returns to The National Theatre for the first time since 2010 to direct Emma Corrin (The Crown) as Catharine Holly, Arty Froushan (Daredevil: Born Again) as Doctor Cukrowicz and Harriet Walter (The House of Bernarda Alba) as Violet Venable in a new production of Tennessee Williams’ rarely performed masterpiece Suddenly Last Summer – first premiered off-Broadway in 1958 at the York Playhouse in New York. Further casting announced today includes Mofé Akàndé (The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives) as Sister Felicity, Emma Beattie (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, West End) as Miss Foxhill, Iwan Davies (The Corn is Green) as George Holly and Finty Williams (The Ocean at the End of the Lane, UK tour and West End) as Mrs Holly.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead

Closing the year in the Lyttelton theatre will be Deputy Artistic Director Robert Hastie’s (Summerfolk) new production of Tom Stoppard’s absurdist classic Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, staged 60 years since its original London and Broadway productions. Announced today, BAFTA-winning actor Mawaan Rizwan (Juice) will play Rosencrantz and George Fouracres (SNL UK) is cast as Guildenstern. Rosencrantz premiered at Broadway’s Alvin Theatre in 1967, running for a full year and garnering eight Tony nominations, winning four including Best Play.

Inter Alia on Broadway

During this year of celebration, Suzie Miller’s global hit Inter Alia continues its life at Broadway’s Music Box Theater for a strictly limited run directed by Justin Martin. Golden Globe®, Emmy Award®, and Olivier Award®-winner and BAFTA and Academy Award-nominee Rosamund Pike will reprise her riveting and critically acclaimed performance as Jessica Parks, with performances beginning this November.

Pike, who will be making her Broadway debut, will be joined by her co-stars from the recent West End production who will also be making their Broadway debuts. Jamie Glover will reprise his role as ‘Michael Wheatley’ and Cormac McAlinden will reprise his role as ‘Harry Wheatley.’

National Theatre Collection in the U.S.

Following a successful year-long partnership with the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) and Bloomsbury Publishing will continue to bring The National Theatre Collection to public schools across the US. Across its first year, the Collection has been used by over 1,020 teachers across all 50 US states, reaching over 92,000 children. The National Theatre will also continue its deep partnership with the New York City Public Schools Arts Office through the Fund for New York City Schools for the sixth year, reaching over 35,000 students and hundreds of teachers across all five New York boroughs.

Death of a Salesman and A Whistle in the Dark

Rep will return to the Lyttelton in 2027, a theatre that was built 50 years ago with the repertory system in mind. Actor Paul Mescal (Hamnet) is cast in two productions, firstly as Biff Loman in a new staging of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman (world premiere in New York City on 10 February 1949), directed by Rebecca Frecknall (The House of Bernarda Alba) and then Michael Carney in the Irish masterpiece A Whistle in the Dark by Tom Murphy, for which Caitríona McLaughlin (The Playboy of the Western World) will return to The National Theatre to direct a co-production with Ireland’s Abbey Theatre, where the production will play following its run at The National Theatre.

Further casting announced today includes Monica Dolan (All About Eve) as Linda Loman and Tracy Letts (A House of Dynamite), who makes his UK stage acting debut as Willy Loman, in Death of a Salesman. Cast joining both shows in repertory announced today include Peter Corboy (Bad Sisters) as Howard/Hugo Carney, Eimhin Fitzgerald Doherty (The Brightening Air) as Stanley/Des Carney, Ryan Donaldson (Dear England) as Iggy Carney, Ciarán Hinds (Translations) as Uncle Ben/Dada, Aisling Loftus (Till the Stars Come Down, West End) as Miss Forsythe/Betty and Julian Moore-Cook (Translations) as Bernard/Mush.

Plenty

Also in the Lyttelton theatre next year, former National Theatre Director Richard Eyre, will direct a new production of David Hare’s landmark, award-winning play, Plenty, which examines post-World War II disillusion through the life of ex-secret agent, Susan Traherne. Staged ahead of Hare’s 80th birthday and the play's 50th anniversary, initial casting announced today includes Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) making her National Theatre debut.

Ghostlight

Continuing a longstanding creative collaboration that started with Faust in 2006, followed by The Masque of the Red Death in 2007 and The Drowned Man in 2013, the multi-award-winning theatre company Punchdrunk, will mark 50 years of the opening of The National Theatre’s new Denys Lasdun designed brutalist home on the South Bank with a new immersive production. Ghostlight is conceived and directed by founder and Artistic Director of Punchdrunk Felix Barrett (The Guilty) and announced today, curated by writer Lucy Kirkwood (The Witches).

Ballet Shoes

The National Theatre will continue to connect with audiences across the country in partner theatres and cinemas across the UK and the world. The hit stage adaptation of Noel Streatfeild’s beloved novel Ballet Shoes by Kendall Feaver (The Almighty Sometimes) will embark on a major UK tour, co-produced with Chris Harper Productions. Directed by Katy Rudd (The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry), casting includes Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke during specific performances at select venues. Further casting to be announced. The production will be working with Frozen Light, an award-winning theatre company dedicated to creating multi-sensory theatre for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities at select venues on the tour. Access performances and family ticket rates will be available across the tour.

The Rise and Fall of Little Voice and The Last Wild

The Rise and Fall of Little Voice by Jim Cartwright tours directly to seven leading regional theatres from its Dorfman run. Directed by Deputy Artistic Director Robert Hastie, cast includes Francesca Mills (Hamlet), Jill Halfpenny (Private Lives) and Paul Chuckle (ChuckleVision). Early 2027 also sees the world premiere of The Last Wild, adapted by Jude Christian (Titus Andronicus) from the award-winning eco-thriller by Piers Torday. A co-production with the Unicorn Theatre, the UK’s leading theatre for young people, The Last Wild is directed by Unicorn Artistic Director Rachel Bagshaw (The Duchess of Malfi) for primary school and family audiences across England and will reach over 17,500 people nationwide in seven venues.

Pride

Recently announced, the joy-filled new British musical Pride will transfer to London’s newly relaunched Bridge Theatre from Thursday 12 November 2026, following an overwhelming audience response to its sold-out runs in the Dorfman theatre and at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff earlier this year. Presented by P&P Productions, in association with The National Theatre, Pathé, Calamity Films and David Binder Productions, Pride is based on a remarkable true story and the subsequent award-winning film, the critically acclaimed new musical reunites director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical) and writer Stephen Beresford (The Last of the Haussmans) and takes place during the 1984 miners’ strike, when a group of friends formed Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) before helping a small village in South Wales. Pride is set to an original score by Christopher Nightingale (A Christmas Carol), Josh Cohen (Sylvia) and DJ Walde (Sylvia), with songs inspired by protest anthems, pop, rock, disco and the Welsh choral tradition. A testament to the extraordinary power of ordinary people coming together, Pride has deeply connected with audiences across England and Wales, where the impact of its message of unity has filled the auditorium with electrifying joy, tears and standing ovations every single night.

National Theatre Live and National Theatre at Home

With a central commitment to bring The National Theatre to the world and the world to The National Theatre, 2027 will see our digital reach grow with National Theatre Live in cinemas and National Theatre at Home streaming the best of British theatre to 184 countries around the world.

We continue to expand the capturing of productions beyond The National Theatre’s stages. Following the Almeida Theatre’s production of Golden Boy by Clifford Odets, directed by Sam Yates and led by Josh O’Connor broadcast in cinemas via National Theatre Live this November, there will be seven new titles broadcast in cinemas in 2027, and over 25 titles streaming on National Theatre at Home.

Starting in autumn and going into 2027, National Theatre at Home, which streams over 100 plays, directly into home, will be offering all new subscribers the opportunity to discover world-class theatre free of charge, with a seven-day trial. Audiences will get access to a catalogue of award-winning, sold-out shows straight from London’s iconic stages, plus performances from the archive of The National Theatre.

Take Your Seats

Take Your Seats, a special week-long streaming initiative on YouTube from National Theatre at Home, gives anyone, anywhere, access world-class theatre for free. Streamed on YouTube, Take Your Seats will share Indhu Rubasingham’s family staging of The Jungle Book, adapted by Anupama Chandrasekhar (The Father and the Assassin), for free in March 2027. To ensure it can be enjoyed by the widest audience globally, The Jungle Book will be captioned in five different languages alongside English, including Arabic, Hindi, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish and Tamil. As part of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ wider support for National Theatre at Home, Take Your Seats will help advance The National Theatre’s mission to entertain and inspire global audiences with world-class theatre.

National Theatre Learning

The National Theatre continues to expand and deepen its work with young people to support its ambition to reach every child in the UK before they leave school. Expected to reach 1.5 million young people across the UK over the next year, the varied programme of nationwide tours, skills training opportunities, participatory activity and digital resources aims to break down barriers to arts in schools and ensure young people can engage with world-class drama as they learn.

National Theatre Collection

In January 2027 The National Theatre Collection (available on Bloomsbury’s Drama Online platform) which makes the best of British theatre available to stream directly into schools, universities and the wider education sector, will release six news titles. Now 89 titles will be available to students globally from 25 January 2027, and free for all UK state schools (primary and secondary) and FE colleges, new titles added will include The National Theatre’s productions of Hamlet with Hiran Abeysekera in the title role and The Playboy of the Western World with Nicola Coughlan and Siobhán McSweeney, along with Olivier Award nominated new musical The Little Big Things.

Connections and New Views Festivals

The Connections and New Views Festivals will take place at The National Theatre in the summer, with commissioned Connections plays including an original new musical Icebreakers with music and lyrics by Tarek Merchant, book and lyrics by Joseph Hancock, and a final stage play by award-winning Scottish-based playwright Oliver Emanuel in celebration of his legacy of work for young people. Alongside our annual New Views programme, free in-person and digital Writers’ Room courses led by professional playwrights will support young writers develop their craft and understanding of the playwriting process.

National Theatre Skills Centre

Boosting skills and artist development nationwide, The National Theatre Skills Centre, in partnership with Bank of America, will collaborate with theatre company Good Chance as part of their Stage Door 11 Programme to support creatives from refugee backgrounds, providing a new 3-month trainee placement in running wardrobe from January 2027.

Marking the 50th anniversary of The National Theatre building this year and named in honour of the NT’s architect, Denys Lasdun, two new Mechanical & Electrical apprentices will receive hands-on training in the vital engineering skills needed to care for and maintain a working cultural building. Reaching nearly 6,000 people annually, the Skills Centre supercharges specialist skills needed across the sector through apprenticeships, training, placements and digital resources.

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