Review: BBC PROMS: ENCHANTED: ALAN MENKEN’S MUSIC FOR DISNEY, Royal Albert Hall

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Alan Menken is an incredibly well renowned composer whose music has the power to transport an audience back to childhood effortlessly. From the moment the first notes of Beauty and the Beast’s ‘Be Our Guest’ encompassed the Royal Albert Hall, it was clear that the evening was going to be a joyous celebration of pure Disney magic.



One of only 22 people in the world to have achieved EGOT status, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award, Menken has played a defining role in the Disney Renaissance. His extraordinary catalogue has given generations some of the most recognisable melodies in popular culture, and Enchanted: Alan Menken’s Music for Disney brought together a well loved selection from The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, Tangled, Enchanted and Newsies.



Under the assured baton of conductor Sarah Hicks, the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra created a sumptuous, all encompassing sound, filling the Royal Albert Hall with the sweeping orchestral arrangements which have become synonymous with Menken’s work. The orchestra was joined by six outstanding guest vocalists and 40 performers from the National Youth Music Theatre, whose enthusiasm, choreography and infectious energy transformed the concert into something far more theatrical than a conventional orchestral performance.



The evening began in suitably spectacular fashion with Stewart Clarke and Celinde Schoenmaker leading "Be Our Guest", accompanied by members of the National Youth Music Theatre. High kicks, sweet choreography and exuberant ensemble work immediately established the celebratory mood, while the BBC Philharmonic delivered a divine orchestral sound.



Lucie Jones performed superbly across the evening, particularly in the princess repertoire. Her rendition of "Part of Your World" was beautifully controlled, capturing both the yearning and wonder at the heart of Ariel’s song, while ‘Belle’ demonstrated her remarkable vocal range.



Stewart Clarke embraced the theatricality of ‘Gaston’, joined by the National Youth Music Theatre, who made a wonderful contribution both vocally with the addition of LeFou and through the swooning choreography. Their presence enhanced the storytelling, rather than simply providing visual decoration.



Sam Oladeinde’s extraordinary performances were the highlight of the evening, with Aladdin's "Friend Like Me" and Hercules’s "Go the Distance" being the most outstanding vocal performance of the evening. Oladeinde is nothing short of phenomenal. His voice soars effortlessly above the orchestra, bringing genuine emotional weight to Hercules’ quest for belonging and purpose.His voice is truly astounding, combining power, precision and charisma, with the National Youth Music Theatre creating additional spectacle around him.



Marisha Wallace’s hosting and vocal performance was magnificent throughout. Her performance of "Colors of the Wind" was grand, magical and stirring, while her interpretation of Ursula’s "Poor Unfortunate Souls" was an absolute delight. Alongside Celinde Schoenmaker’s deliciously wicked "Mother Knows Best", the two villain songs provided a particularly entertaining contrast to the love songs.



Schoenmaker was equally impressive in "That’s How You Know", performed with Sam Oladeinde and featuring the wonderful addition of Marlon Hibbert, a steel pan performer, another joyous highlight, filling the epic hall with irresistible energy.



Ben Forster’s performance in "I See the Light" as Flynn Rider was beautiful, alngside Lucie Jones as Rapunzel. The six guest performers worked particularly well as an ensemble, each bringing a distinctive quality to Menken’s diverse musical world.



Rupert Hands’s stage direction ensured that the concert continually felt like an event. Rather than simply placing singers in front of an orchestra, the production incorporated movement, characterisation, choreography and visual storytelling. There were moments when the audience became part of the spectacle. Twice, mobile phone lights seemingly unprompted appeared to sway to in the auditorium, creating a sea of tiny stars which beautifully complemened the music and added another layer of enchantment.



The lighting design favoured rich reds and oranges, bathing the stage in a warm glow and giving the Royal Albert Hall an appropriately magical atmosphere. There were also extended instrumental passages in which the vocalists entered after a initial section where the BBC Philharmonic took centre stage. These moments were a welcome reminder that beneath all the nostalgia and theatrical spectacle were exceptional orchestral arrangements.



The National Youth Music Theatre’s contribution deserves particular praise. They brought an infectious sense of fun and commitment to every appearance, whether supporting the vocalists, providing choreography or helping to create the landscapes of Menken’s Disney films. Their youthful energy was precisely what made the evening feel so alive.



The Royal Albert Hall itself became part of the magic. The scale of the venue allowed Menken’s music to expand magnificently, while the audience’s familiarity with almost every melody created a wonderfully communal experience.



The evening was also enhanced enormously by the staff at the Royal Albert Hall, who are quite simply among the most helpful, generous and kind set of staff encountered at a major London venue. Their warmth and willingness to assist created an atmosphere which felt genuinely welcoming, adding another layer to an already memorable experience. The concert built towards a glorious finale with "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid led by Marisha Wallace and Sam Oladeinde.



Enchanted: Alan Menken’s Music for Disney was a celebration of nostalgia without apology. The joy of hearing songs which have accompanied childhoods, family trips to the cinema and generations of Disney fans brought spectacularly to life by an exceptional orchestra, remarkable vocalists and a hugely talented young company was sublime. Sarah Hicks, the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, the National Youth Music Theatre and the outstanding six guest performers created a stirring, thrilling and exquisitely beautiful evening of music.



BBC Proms: Enchanted – Alan Menken’s Music for Disney, at the Royal Albert Hall will appear televised via BBC iPlayer, scheduled for September 2026.

The BBC Proms continues at the Royal Albert Hall until 13 September

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